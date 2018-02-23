WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonight's game v Wigan.

Tonight's game v Wigan.
Fri Feb 23, 2018 6:46 pm
karetaker
Warrington

Stefan Ratchford, Tom Lineham, Bryson Goodwin, Ryan Atkins, Mitch Brown, Kevin Brown, Tyrone Roberts, Chris Hill, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Jack Hughes, Ben Westwood

Subs: Ben Murdoch-Masila, Dominic Crosby, Sitaleki Akauola, Declan Patton
Re: Tonight's game v Wigan.
Fri Feb 23, 2018 6:48 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Image
Re: Tonight's game v Wigan.
Fri Feb 23, 2018 8:37 pm
rubber duckie
Friggin el Mitch.
Russell would have scored that!
once a wire always a wire
Re: Tonight's game v Wigan.
Fri Feb 23, 2018 8:38 pm
CW8
Best we have been for ages, we look balanced and have not made so many stupid mistakes.

I like Mitch Brown and sita, back 3 have been good, cooper has been brilliant, the whole pack have really. Shame Atkins dropped the ball then, not the easiest to take but we would have been good for a 14 point lead.
Re: Tonight's game v Wigan.
Fri Feb 23, 2018 8:40 pm
rubber duckie
Wigan looked Jet Lagged from minute 1. However can't take ewt away from our defence. You can only play what's in front of you.
I'm pretty sure Pies will be in the hunt for a prop. They look completely out muscled by us.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Tonight's game v Wigan.
Fri Feb 23, 2018 8:43 pm
runningman29
Thought Russell wasn’t playing!Oh sorry butter fingers Atkins seems to have taken his place.Should be out of sight by now.
Re: Tonight's game v Wigan.
Fri Feb 23, 2018 8:43 pm
lefty goldblatt
Great stuff, Wire

Totally dominating in every department.
We look a different side from the tosh of the last 4 or 5 years, in 40 minutes.

Our pack look confident.

More of the same, please.
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: Tonight's game v Wigan.
Fri Feb 23, 2018 8:45 pm
Builth Wells Wire
rubber duckie wrote:
Wigan looked Jet Lagged from minute 1. However can't take ewt away from our defence. You can only play what's in front of you.
I'm pretty sure Pies will be in the hunt for a prop. They look completely out muscled by us.

Because has Frank-Paul Nuuausala has left them short. :roll:
Re: Tonight's game v Wigan.
Fri Feb 23, 2018 8:51 pm
morrisseyisawire
So far, so vwry good. Our defence is looking better each wwek and is squuezing the energy out of them.

Going forward we look tight and powerful. Yes, I'd like to see more points but witb a few more games Roberts will start to open teams up.

Brown (no, not that one the fella in the middle) looks good.

Same again.
Re: Tonight's game v Wigan.
Fri Feb 23, 2018 9:05 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Did I see Tomkins put his hands on the ref, after his high tackle on Stef?
