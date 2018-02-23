WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Shaun Edwards

Shaun Edwards
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 4:00 pm
Posted by Leythersteve on Fri Feb 23, 2018 4:00 pm
Leythersteve
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 482
Posts: 482
Reports today on google suggesting that he would be interested in a head coaching role in Rugby League
Thoughts on this one ???
Re: Shaun Edwards
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 4:21 pm
Posted by Cokey on Fri Feb 23, 2018 4:21 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3523
Posts: 3523
Location: Across The Universe
Re: Shaun Edwards
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 4:35 pm
Posted by THECherry&Whites on Fri Feb 23, 2018 4:35 pm
THECherry&Whites
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2735
Posts: 2735
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Massive gamble by any club. Spent 20 years away from the game. RL coaching techniques have moved on and the game has changed since he was last involved in RL.
Re: Shaun Edwards
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 4:37 pm
Posted by atomic on Fri Feb 23, 2018 4:37 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4560
Posts: 4560
Leythersteve wrote:
Reports today on google suggesting that he would be interested in a head coaching role in Rugby League
Thoughts on this one ???


No thanks,guess he's out of contract.
Re: Shaun Edwards
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 5:30 pm
Posted by Leythersteve on Fri Feb 23, 2018 5:30 pm
Leythersteve
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 482
Posts: 482
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Massive gamble by any club. Spent 20 years away from the game. RL coaching techniques have moved on and the game has changed since he was last involved in RL.


Should fit in well with our coaching staff then Jukes and Cunningham easily 20 years behind anyone else in Rl
Re: Shaun Edwards
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 5:48 pm
Posted by atomic on Fri Feb 23, 2018 5:48 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4560
Posts: 4560
Leythersteve wrote:
Should fit in well with our coaching staff then Jukes and Cunningham easily 20 years behind anyone else in Rl


As is Edwards. And the RFL.Next.
