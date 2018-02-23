WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sita Akouala poll

Sita Akouala makes his debut tonight, after 80 mins, how will the crowd see him?

The Second Coming of Danny Lima?
Sita Akouala poll
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 3:38 pm
Posted by Fantastic Mr Catpiss on Fri Feb 23, 2018 3:38 pm
As it says, Sita is expected to make his debut tonight, after seeing the youtube highlights, how do we think its going to go?
Re: Sita Akouala poll
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 3:52 pm
Posted by easyWire on Fri Feb 23, 2018 3:52 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
As it says, Sita is expected to make his debut tonight, after seeing the youtube highlights, how do we think its going to go?


It’s a bit much to expect a lot of him on debut, after surgery, in the cold and against Wigan.

But if I had to guess, I’d say he’ll be respected by most on here come the summer time, especially making an impact from the bench.
Re: Sita Akouala poll
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 3:55 pm
Posted by Or thane on Fri Feb 23, 2018 3:55 pm
Really excited when we signed him so i'm really looking forward to finally seeing him in action. Not expecting amazing things in the first few games but it should be a good indication of how he will go I think. Second coming of Danny Lima indeed :-)
Can't vote for some reason?
Re: Sita Akouala poll
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 4:15 pm
Posted by Fantastic Mr Catpiss on Fri Feb 23, 2018 4:15 pm
easyWire wrote:
It’s a bit much to expect a lot of him on debut, after surgery, in the cold and against Wigan.

But if I had to guess, I’d say he’ll be respected by most on here come the summer time, especially making an impact from the bench.



i'd be happy if he just keeps hold of the ball.
Re: Sita Akouala poll
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 4:57 pm
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Fri Feb 23, 2018 4:57 pm
The Second Coming of Tony Tatupu?...He can't be that bad
Re: Sita Akouala poll
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 10:02 pm
Posted by just_browny on Fri Feb 23, 2018 10:02 pm
None of the above I think. He clearly isn't fully match fit, but he looked the part. Don't think we looked any weaker when he and Crosby were on, encouraging.
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 11:41 pm
Posted by the flying biscuit on Fri Feb 23, 2018 11:41 pm
just_browny wrote:
None of the above I think. He clearly isn't fully match fit, but he looked the part. Don't think we looked any weaker when he and Crosby were on, encouraging.


exactly my thoughts... a very encouraging looking set of prop forwards.
