Team against Toronto
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 3:10 pm
Posted by brian2 on Fri Feb 23, 2018 3:10 pm
Broncos look to continue winning run
LONDON BRONCOS WILL, THIS WEEKEND, LOOK TO CONTINUE THEIR WINNING START TO THE 2018 BETFRED CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON.

With three wins from three games the Broncos currently sit at the top of the table on six points, following wins over Barrow, Dewsbury and Featherstone, one clear of their next opponents, Toronto Wolfpack.

Head Coach Danny Ward has named his 19 man squad to take on the Canadian expansion side at Trailfinders on Sunday and will be hoping that his team can avenge the Challenge Cup defeat last year while under Andrew Henderson’s leadership.

The 19 man Squad to face Toronto Wolf Pack:-

19 – Sadiq Adebiyi

15 – Eddie Battye

20 – Lewis Bienek

23 – Robert Butler

9 – James Cunningham

13 – Matt Davis

5 – Kieran Dixon

4 – Matty Fleming

3 – Ben Hellewell

10 – Mark Ioane

28 – Jordan Johnstone

21 – Will Lovell

27 – James Meadows

6 – Api Pewhairangi

12 – Jay Pitts

7 – Jarrod Sammut

8 – Tom Spencer

14 – Alex Walker

2 – Rhys Williams


Williams in the squad a bit of a surprise and Cunningham!
Re: Team against Toronto
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 3:30 pm
Posted by Bostwick on Fri Feb 23, 2018 3:30 pm
I am pleased the Api is back in the squad. For Rhys and Cunnigham to be in there is good too. Still no place for Channing I see.
How much longer will we be without Elliot Kear, any idea?.
Matt Gee is missing for obvious reasons. So probably the best 19 we can have hoped for.
Re: Team against Toronto
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 3:43 pm
Posted by Honkytonk on Fri Feb 23, 2018 3:43 pm
Think Kear is out till mid march. Whats up with Gee??
Re: Team against Toronto
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 5:07 pm
Posted by wire-quin on Fri Feb 23, 2018 5:07 pm
Gee banned
Mac out!
Re: Team against Toronto
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 6:05 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Fri Feb 23, 2018 6:05 pm
Only thing that would have stopped Cunningham being in squad is concussion protocol, he wasn’t actually knocked out last week, took the smack and sensibly stayed down.
Hopefully the injury to dragon turned out to just be bruising I know initially they thought a cracked rib, we need him strong on the wing.
Meadows has done pretty well, but his experience let’s him down slightly,but don’t think we have really missed api but api has the better game management assuming he is fully fit probably the better option against the experienced savvy Toronto players.
Could be an interesting afternoon

