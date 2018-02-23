Broncos look to continue winning run
LONDON BRONCOS WILL, THIS WEEKEND, LOOK TO CONTINUE THEIR WINNING START TO THE 2018 BETFRED CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON.
With three wins from three games the Broncos currently sit at the top of the table on six points, following wins over Barrow, Dewsbury and Featherstone, one clear of their next opponents, Toronto Wolfpack.
Head Coach Danny Ward has named his 19 man squad to take on the Canadian expansion side at Trailfinders on Sunday and will be hoping that his team can avenge the Challenge Cup defeat last year while under Andrew Henderson’s leadership.
The 19 man Squad to face Toronto Wolf Pack:-
19 – Sadiq Adebiyi
15 – Eddie Battye
20 – Lewis Bienek
23 – Robert Butler
9 – James Cunningham
13 – Matt Davis
5 – Kieran Dixon
4 – Matty Fleming
3 – Ben Hellewell
10 – Mark Ioane
28 – Jordan Johnstone
21 – Will Lovell
27 – James Meadows
6 – Api Pewhairangi
12 – Jay Pitts
7 – Jarrod Sammut
8 – Tom Spencer
14 – Alex Walker
2 – Rhys Williams
Williams in the squad a bit of a surprise and Cunningham!