Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 12:31 pm
Posted by Forum Admin

We hope that you enjoy using RLFANS.COM for your rugby league chat and news. We have a large and vibrant community who regularly visit for their fix, but did you know that it is quite expensive to maintain the servers and infrastructure to keep the site running. We achieve this funding via our generous advertisers and sponsors, but to keep us developing and moving forward we are always on the lookout for new companies that we can work with.

Do you have a company or business who would benefit from advertising to our demographic?
Does your employer want their company to have the benefits of being affiliated with the largest rugby league fan site in the country?
Do you know the name and e-mail of someone that we could approach seeking advertising?

Then we'd like to hear from you.

RLFANS.COM is the largest dedicated Rugby League website on the internet and the first resource for all supporters of the game when they wish to discuss anything related to their teams. We have dedicated forums for each Super League, Championship and Championship One side, as well as a number of complementary meeting places for our users to discuss the game in general. In addition we carry match reports of key matches, weekly round-ups, a popular quiz feature, and we allow our users to access via Apple and Android Apps as well as traditional browsers.

Established since 1999, we have 76,620 registered members but our audited Google Analytics record a far larger number of unique site visitors (752,506 in 2017) many of whom read our forums but who don’t necessarily contribute through posting. In 2017 we had just under 40 million page impressions meaning that our site advertisers received this many views of their advertisements.

Our market is predominantly UK (over 90%) and our users arrive with us via desktop and mobile devices in roughly equal numbers. Our male to female ratio is 54:46, and over 50% of our users are in the 18-34 age bracket.

We are currently seeking new site supporters who would wish to be associated with our industry leading Rugby League supporters’ brand, and who would like to have regular access to our three quarters of a million users and visitors for a small outlay in annual advertising.

We can offer;

• Banner Advertising
• Match Report Sponsorship (A minimum of 70 games covered per year)
• Quiz Sponsorship
• Mailshots to our registered users
• Promotion tailored to a companies specific requirements

We would be keen to talk to potential advertisers and sponsors about how we can help you raise your profile amongst our users. In the first instance, please contact Paul Coward (Paul.Coward@rlfans.com) for more details, rates and how we can move forwards.

