Thoughts on Toronto game
Fri Feb 23, 2018 9:19 am
wire-quin
wire-quin
Should be a good one. Playing with the confidence and speed we have shown todate I see no reason why it wont be a home win.

Sims and co will struggle with the fast track.
Re: Thoughts on Toronto game
brian2
Agree. We need to avoid getting into an arm wrestle, cherish the ball, don't try to score on every play, but move it wide at every opportunity and I think we will win by 2 scores!
Re: Thoughts on Toronto game
Jossy B on Fri Feb 23, 2018 11:21 am
I'll reserve my opinion until the squad lists are out.

