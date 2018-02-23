dull nickname wrote:
I just read about the Jamie Rooney appointment, and I've got to say we are doing what i want from the club. Ignore the stadium and we are brilliant. We now have a pdrl team, a womans team, reserves and an academy! We seem to be engaging with local juniors and amateurs. We have a good 1st team with a few locals in it and a few outsiders who have bought in to the club, I could go on.
We just need to win the challenge cup this year with a last second penalty and all will be well.
Could not agree more.
To me the relationship between pro and amateur clubs is dreadfull and I've no idea who's fault that is tbh and long term it's the one that needs meanding more than any other.
However what we seem to be doing is leading from the front and setting examples. This is the way to create both players of the game and fans. This is how you make the people of Wakefield connect with the club. Especially getting back into the schools, that's vital imo and bridges the gap between pro clubs and junior clubs to a degree.
Won't happen overnight but it will happen. That is unless Rodders, Ted and there little crew take charge. Then it will be back to market trading payers like bits of meat.
It's vital we get the stadium but it's just as vital that the club is allowed to carry this through to the end and by doing so hopefully help save the game in WMDC.
So when we cheer the team on this year do it with gusto because we are supporting the future.
It's a shame some fans wish to remain cynical and unsupportive spreading malicious gossip but happily most seem to be embracing it.
Note - I've never met MC so no vested interest from me I'm just applauding what I see.