Proud of the club
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 7:21 am
Posted by dull nickname on Fri Feb 23, 2018 7:21 am
dull nickname
I just read about the Jamie Rooney appointment, and I've got to say we are doing what i want from the club. Ignore the stadium and we are brilliant. We now have a pdrl team, a womans team, reserves and an academy! We seem to be engaging with local juniors and amateurs. We have a good 1st team with a few locals in it and a few outsiders who have bought in to the club, I could go on.
We just need to win the challenge cup this year with a last second penalty and all will be well.
Re: Proud of the club
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 8:12 am
Posted by vastman on Fri Feb 23, 2018 8:12 am
vastman
dull nickname wrote:
I just read about the Jamie Rooney appointment, and I've got to say we are doing what i want from the club. Ignore the stadium and we are brilliant. We now have a pdrl team, a womans team, reserves and an academy! We seem to be engaging with local juniors and amateurs. We have a good 1st team with a few locals in it and a few outsiders who have bought in to the club, I could go on.
We just need to win the challenge cup this year with a last second penalty and all will be well.


Could not agree more.

To me the relationship between pro and amateur clubs is dreadfull and I've no idea who's fault that is tbh and long term it's the one that needs meanding more than any other.

However what we seem to be doing is leading from the front and setting examples. This is the way to create both players of the game and fans. This is how you make the people of Wakefield connect with the club. Especially getting back into the schools, that's vital imo and bridges the gap between pro clubs and junior clubs to a degree.

Won't happen overnight but it will happen. That is unless Rodders, Ted and there little crew take charge. Then it will be back to market trading payers like bits of meat.

It's vital we get the stadium but it's just as vital that the club is allowed to carry this through to the end and by doing so hopefully help save the game in WMDC.

So when we cheer the team on this year do it with gusto because we are supporting the future.

It's a shame some fans wish to remain cynical and unsupportive spreading malicious gossip but happily most seem to be embracing it.

Note - I've never met MC so no vested interest from me I'm just applauding what I see.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Proud of the club
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 8:46 am
Posted by wakefieldwall on Fri Feb 23, 2018 8:46 am
wakefieldwall
Brilliant to see the strides being made by the club year in year. My son has benefited from the great work from the community team via his junior club.

Great to see the investment in further initiatives and getting the club name back in to the faces of the Wakefield public.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: Proud of the club
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 8:54 am
Posted by Redscat on Fri Feb 23, 2018 8:54 am
Redscat
What we need to do now is convince the Super League clubs to follow suit and set up A teams and form an A Team league!!
Re: Proud of the club
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 10:37 am
Posted by NEwildcat on Fri Feb 23, 2018 10:37 am
NEwildcat
Agree with all of the points made above. There's so many positives around the club at the moment. I don't know MC either but he can only be judged on the way the club is performing both on and off the pitch. So far so good. Lets hope we start to attract a few more through the gate and build the club's profile up even more.
Re: Proud of the club
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 11:40 am
Posted by lifelongfan on Fri Feb 23, 2018 11:40 am
lifelongfan
Agree with all above.

I'd also just like to say that although MC seems to be the face of Trinity, CB as also played a big part in what as happened over the past few years and deserves a lot of credit.
NEVER TRUST A BADGE KISSER


N K

