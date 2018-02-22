WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Injuries

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Injuries

Post a reply
Injuries
Post Thu Feb 22, 2018 7:12 pm
Posted by GiantJake1988 on Thu Feb 22, 2018 7:12 pm
GiantJake1988 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 30th / 76,620
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 603
Anyone know anymore about how the injured players are getting on?

Shannon Wakeman - Should be fit for next week?

Michael Lawrence - Should be fit for next week?

Tom Symonds - Said next week but all gone very quiet again

Alex Mellor - Should be fit in next couple of weeks?

Sam Wood - Heard nothing for a while

Jake Wardle - A month into a 2 month injury?

Leroy - Gone very quiet regarding him also
Re: Injuries
Post Thu Feb 22, 2018 9:22 pm
Posted by HuddsRL5 on Thu Feb 22, 2018 9:22 pm
HuddsRL5 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 31st / 76,620
Quiz Score: 576
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 11:46 am
Posts: 1095
No idea, Sam Wood was warming up with the team against wire so presumably he's fit. Would be nice to know what is going on with Symonds

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: devoniangiant, Matt01 and 44 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,691,2471,09276,6204,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
HULL KR
TODAY 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
TODAY 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
TOMORROW 15:15
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TOMORROW 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
WAKEFIELD
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM