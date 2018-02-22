WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh v Toulouse

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions Leigh v Toulouse

Post a reply
Leigh v Toulouse
Post Thu Feb 22, 2018 3:34 pm
Posted by Cokey on Thu Feb 22, 2018 3:34 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 35
Rep Position: 3rd / 76,620
Quiz Score: 128
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3516
Location: Across The Universe
Image
Image
Re: Leigh v Toulouse
Post Thu Feb 22, 2018 8:58 pm
Posted by Alan on Thu Feb 22, 2018 8:58 pm
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 17th / 76,620
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10315
Location: Back in Lancashire
Lying on too long and not attempting to roll away quickly enough - penalty to Les Cats! (oh hang on, it's the other Frenchies, isn't it?!)
Re: Leigh v Toulouse
Post Thu Feb 22, 2018 10:10 pm
Posted by Cokey on Thu Feb 22, 2018 10:10 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 35
Rep Position: 3rd / 76,620
Quiz Score: 128
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3516
Location: Across The Universe
Alan wrote:
Lying on too long and not attempting to roll away quickly enough - penalty to Les Cats! (oh hang on, it's the other Frenchies, isn't it?!)


Heee I don't know Al, I think he gets up pretty quick. I must admit though,he goes in for 2nds, 3rds, 4ths.......... :wink:
Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bentleyman, Centurino, Leyther14, Vancouver Leyther, Yahoo [Bot] and 90 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,691,2471,09276,6204,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
HULL KR
TODAY 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
TODAY 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
TOMORROW 15:15
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TOMORROW 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
WAKEFIELD
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM