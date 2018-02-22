WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rochdale Away

Board index Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Rochdale Away

Post a reply
Rochdale Away
Post Thu Feb 22, 2018 2:48 pm
Posted by Beaujangles on Thu Feb 22, 2018 2:48 pm
Beaujangles Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 29th / 76,620
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Nov 20, 2017 1:21 pm
Posts: 112
Green in 19 for Cas and with Fleming back should run with our own this week unless we're told to take Clare again.
Re: Rochdale Away
Post Thu Feb 22, 2018 3:53 pm
Posted by hooligan27 on Thu Feb 22, 2018 3:53 pm
hooligan27 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 29th / 76,620
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 443
Trueman is not though will be worth giving him a run to sort are issue in the half's
Re: Rochdale Away
Post Thu Feb 22, 2018 3:56 pm
Posted by Beaujangles on Thu Feb 22, 2018 3:56 pm
Beaujangles Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 29th / 76,620
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Nov 20, 2017 1:21 pm
Posts: 112
we're not that desperate yet.
Re: Rochdale Away
Post Thu Feb 22, 2018 10:22 pm
Posted by faxcar on Thu Feb 22, 2018 10:22 pm
faxcar Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 30th / 76,620
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2660
Possible doubts over Murrel and Butler who both took knocks, ankle and head?

Possible doubts over the game being played with temperatures set to plunge?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 44 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,691,2471,09276,6204,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
HULL KR
TODAY 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
TODAY 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
TOMORROW 15:15
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TOMORROW 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
WAKEFIELD
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM