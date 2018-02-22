WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - George Flanagan

George Flanagan
Post Thu Feb 22, 2018 1:01 pm
RickyF1 on Thu Feb 22, 2018 1:01 pm
RickyF1
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016
http://www.hunsletrlfc.com/news-1374-ca ... bulls.html

http://www.bradfordbulls.co.uk/article/ ... -year-deal

Well i didn't see this coming!!!!
Re: George Flanagan
Post Thu Feb 22, 2018 1:20 pm
thepimp007 on Thu Feb 22, 2018 1:20 pm
thepimp007
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010
Magnificent signing for us
Re: George Flanagan
Post Thu Feb 22, 2018 1:21 pm
Bulls4Champs on Thu Feb 22, 2018 1:21 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010
Good signing. Tough little hombre, vastly experienced.

Not sure who loses out here, Hallas or Vila.
Re: George Flanagan
Post Thu Feb 22, 2018 1:26 pm
paulwalker71 on Thu Feb 22, 2018 1:26 pm
paulwalker71
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005
Do we need another hooker?

Obviously Kear thinks so. But its a bit of strange one...
Re: George Flanagan
Post Thu Feb 22, 2018 1:30 pm
bulls2487 on Thu Feb 22, 2018 1:30 pm
Kear had mentioned we need some experience as average age of squad is 22. Flanagan fits the bill. Maybe Hallas will play a different position.
Re: George Flanagan
Post Thu Feb 22, 2018 1:32 pm
Nothus on Thu Feb 22, 2018 1:32 pm
Nothus
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005
Has Kear been reading my posts? I said this back in Jan

I think we've been a little spoiled these last few seasons in terms of hookers. First we had O' Brien and then Scott Moore - both very, very good hookers. Now we're left with Hallas, who I think is more of a LF than a hooker, and Butterworth who looks promising but is very young.
For this league our options are probably just about good enough but if we ever do manage to get back to the championship I think a new hooker will definitely need to be on our shopping list.


I will admit I am not familiar with this guy and can't remember seeing play at all, but I'll trust Kear's judgement.

paulwalker71 wrote:
Do we need another hooker?

Obviously Kear thinks so. But its a bit of strange one...


I don't think it's strange at all. It's been clear in every game we've played so far this season that we're missing a proper hooker who can direct the play and distribute well. Hallas and Vila try hard but neither are blessed with speed and they don't appear to be able to read the game well enough to see weaknesses / short numbers in the opposition defence. Hooker is a vital role in any side and right now we're fitting square pegs into round holes imo.
In that regard, the Flanagan signing makes perfect sense. Will also be a great tutor for Butterworth so win-win.
Re: George Flanagan
Post Thu Feb 22, 2018 1:38 pm
Bull Mania on Thu Feb 22, 2018 1:38 pm
Bull Mania
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011
Well people who watch more L1 than we have recently think it's a very good signing. It's a long old season, so another body is great.q
Re: George Flanagan
Post Thu Feb 22, 2018 1:40 pm
Bullseye on Thu Feb 22, 2018 1:40 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Hooker/Dummy half is such an important position Kear obviously wants more experience there. Toovey was of the same mind last year when he brought Moore in.

I think Hallas will still figure a bit at hooker but I can see him mainly fighting it out with Milton for the loose forward spot. Butterworth is still very young and could be the longer term successor. I think Vila will be cover for Flanagan.

Flanagan’s a tough little so and so. He will give us a bit of edge/mongrel in the pack not to mention some valuable experience. He also started out as a Bull and is a Bradford lad IIRC.
Re: George Flanagan
Post Thu Feb 22, 2018 4:39 pm
roofaldo2 on Thu Feb 22, 2018 4:39 pm
roofaldo2
Well Hallas was originally a 13, so I’d imagine that’s where he’ll be moved to as I can’t see him being left out of the side.
And we do need a couple more older heads in the side as the main thing we look to be lacking is someone on the pitch you can point at as a leader
Re: George Flanagan
Post Thu Feb 22, 2018 6:35 pm
mat on Thu Feb 22, 2018 6:35 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005
good signing. Adds some experience to side which we need. Wonder who's considered first choice at Loose now out of Hallas, Minchella and Milton?. Nice to actually have options for a change rather than be scratching around to put a team out.
