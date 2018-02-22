Has Kear been reading my posts? I said this back in Jan
I think we've been a little spoiled these last few seasons in terms of hookers. First we had O' Brien and then Scott Moore - both very, very good hookers. Now we're left with Hallas, who I think is more of a LF than a hooker, and Butterworth who looks promising but is very young.
For this league our options are probably just about good enough but if we ever do manage to get back to the championship I think a new hooker will definitely need to be on our shopping list.
I will admit I am not familiar with this guy and can't remember seeing play at all, but I'll trust Kear's judgement.
paulwalker71 wrote:
Do we need another hooker?
Obviously Kear thinks so. But its a bit of strange one...
I don't think it's strange at all. It's been clear in every game we've played so far this season that we're missing a proper hooker who can direct the play and distribute well. Hallas and Vila try hard but neither are blessed with speed and they don't appear to be able to read the game well enough to see weaknesses / short numbers in the opposition defence. Hooker is a vital role in any side and right now we're fitting square pegs into round holes imo.
In that regard, the Flanagan signing makes perfect sense. Will also be a great tutor for Butterworth so win-win.