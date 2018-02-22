|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
30th / 76,620
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pmPosts:
3968Location:
Waiting for an announcement...
|
http://www.totalrl.com/clubs-set-to-discuss-possible-de-regulation/
"TotalRL has acquired a copy of the agenda for the meetings, and on there, part of the itinerary includes a discussion about the ‘Possible de-regulation of League 1’ among other items. Other topics on the agenda at the meeting include Summer Bash, broadcasting contracts and parachute payments
"
We all already knew getting out of League 1 asap was important, if anything like the above plan comes in for league 1 we have to get ourselves out and up into the second tier(whatever they end up calling it) before - no option.
The meeting today where this will be discussed also chimes in with the rumours floated about a 10 - 10 system of SL1 and SL2 and everyone else shut out. As always the devil will be in the detail (licencing/franchises/North American teams/future expansion/whos going to pay for it? Will sky agree etc). But we need to get ourselves back up into the level of the top 20 clubs, on the field of play and off it, so we can be part of the discussion on merit. SL cut to 10 in two tier system?
"It is expected they (top tier clubs) will vote on whether to increase the top tier to 14, with much stricter off-field rules on eligibility to play in Super League, for the 2020 campaign.
But SunSport has learned of another proposal that would see it cut from 12 to 10, with another tier of 10 underneath.
However, all central funding would go to those 20 clubs, meaning anyone outside them would have to find money themselves or wither and die
."
I know that's only the sun, but its also being talked about by the likes of Martyn Sadler on twitter etc, so there is something in it, even if its just a discussion that eventually gets dismissed. But there's clearly a restructuring of some description on the horizon and we need to be in the best shape possible to be involved, because this could mean serious trouble for clubs left outside in the league 1 amateur zone. Getting promotion this season is vital.
|
|
|
Posted by
Nothus
on Thu Feb 22, 2018 1:23 pm
|
Reputation Points:
4Rep Position:
29th / 76,620
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pmPosts:
4621Location:
Bradford
|
I think more than 1 season in League 1 would all but kill this club anyway, so it doesn't change anything in terms of our goals for this season.
I still can't shake the feeling that Chalmers knows more than he's letting on though. I think back to those presentations he did at the fans forum...
|
|
|
Posted by
Bullseye
on Thu Feb 22, 2018 1:56 pm
|
Reputation Points:
26Rep Position:
8th / 76,620
Quiz Score:
748
Joined:
Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pmPosts:
27927Location:
The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Most L1 clubs receive next to no money from the RFL as it is. Didn’t we get just £50k for this year? So would it make all that much difference to those of us at the very bottom? I wonder if this isn’t just a ruse for the top 10 SL clubs to get their hands on more money.
Whatever the set up there should be P&R. There should also be a commitment to run academies and reserves sides. If a re-organisation just concentrates money into the pockets of the players in the top 10 clubs it’ll be a disaster.
As for admitting teams like New York it seems a bit premature. Toronto are just another English club, will New York be the same? I’ve yet to see the actual benefit of having those clubs to the game as a whole. When will we see any benefit? Anyway I digress.
Who would get in the 20?
SL1
Leeds, Wigan, St Helens, Warrington, Castleford, Hull, Wakefield, Catalans, Hull KR, Widnes
SL 2
Huddersfield, Salford, London, Leigh, Toronto, Toulouse, Featherstone, Halifax, New York??, ???
|
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Posted by
Scarey71
on Thu Feb 22, 2018 2:28 pm
|
Reputation Points:
4Rep Position:
29th / 76,620
Quiz Score:
512
Joined:
Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 amPosts:
516Location:
South of Bratfud
|
Take out New York and add '...a rejuvenated Bradford' and all of a sudden the outbursts from Marwan and the cryptic comments from Chalmers suddenly begin to make sense...
|
|
|
Posted by
Bullseye
on Thu Feb 22, 2018 4:20 pm
|
Reputation Points:
26Rep Position:
8th / 76,620
Quiz Score:
748
Joined:
Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pmPosts:
27927Location:
The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Huh! Marwan who left Salford in the mire? No thanks.
|
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Posted by
Nothus
on Thu Feb 22, 2018 4:26 pm
|
Reputation Points:
4Rep Position:
29th / 76,620
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pmPosts:
4621Location:
Bradford
|
Bullseye wrote:
Huh! Marwan who left Salford in the mire? No thanks.
Did he really though? Not quite how I interpreted the figures. Especially when you consider the state they were in when he took over.
|
|
|
Posted by
Bullseye
on Thu Feb 22, 2018 4:36 pm
|
Reputation Points:
26Rep Position:
8th / 76,620
Quiz Score:
748
Joined:
Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pmPosts:
27927Location:
The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
He’s not given Salford a penny, only loaned it. He’s not written anything off or converted it to shares like other club owners. He’s even ensured he would take precedence as a creditor. Not that I expect him to get anything back I suppose. But they’re about £9m in debt. I’m sure that’s a bit more than when he took over.
No he’s gone their new board have to get the losses under control and start generating a profit. In that stadium with that level of support I’m very sceptical they can do it. I hope for their fans sakes I’m wrong.
|
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Posted by
RickyF1
on Thu Feb 22, 2018 5:34 pm
|
Reputation Points:
2Rep Position:
31st / 76,620
Quiz Score:
544
Joined:
Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pmPosts:
1272Location:
Waiting
|
A loan that he will never get a penny back.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
11Rep Position:
22nd / 76,620
Quiz Score:
700
Joined:
Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 amPosts:
4988
|
Bullseye wrote:
He’s not given Salford a penny, only loaned it. He’s not written anything off or converted it to shares like other club owners. He’s even ensured he would take precedence as a creditor. Not that I expect him to get anything back I suppose. But they’re about £9m in debt. I’m sure that’s a bit more than when he took over.
No he’s gone their new board have to get the losses under control and start generating a profit. In that stadium with that level of support I’m very sceptical they can do it. I hope for their fans sakes I’m wrong.
Not forgetting the CVA the council have allowed Salford extra time to repay. Sadly we have a hell of a lot of experience with this and it only ends up one way.
|
|
|
Posted by
Nothus
on Thu Feb 22, 2018 7:46 pm
|
Reputation Points:
4Rep Position:
29th / 76,620
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pmPosts:
4621Location:
Bradford
|
Bullseye wrote:
He’s not given Salford a penny, only loaned it. He’s not written anything off or converted it to shares like other club owners. He’s even ensured he would take precedence as a creditor. Not that I expect him to get anything back I suppose. But they’re about £9m in debt. I’m sure that’s a bit more than when he took over.
No he’s gone their new board have to get the losses under control and start generating a profit. In that stadium with that level of support I’m very sceptical they can do it. I hope for their fans sakes I’m wrong.
He's not an idiot, there's no way he realistically expects to see any of that 5 mil.
It's a loan in name only imo. I think he made a lot of mistakes along the way but I believe he was sincere in his desire to try and achieve something there.
Without him coming along the Salford club would be part time at best right now, probably in League 1 with us!
As long as they remain in SL and get that vital slice of the pie then they still have a chance.
|
|