Thu Feb 22, 2018 10:54 am
The Devil's Advocate
So while people over here are actually ringing the emergency services over K.F.C. closures, (if ever there was an endorsement for never having referendums, this surely is it), we then go across the pondâ€¦

As I watched a fair few teenagers protesting against the current gun laws, I thought fair play to â€˜em, itâ€™s the only way anything will change. Maybe the protest could snowball & could become akin to the civil rights movement back in the day.

But I made the error of watching the news a bit later, with Trump suggesting arming teachers in the schools to stop the shootings â€“ genius, more guns!

What a sorry state of affairs all round.
King Street Cat on Thu Feb 22, 2018 11:13 am
I can proudly say I've never bought a thing from a KFC, ever. In fact I'd be delighted if KFC, along with the rest of the Yank junk food joints, disappeared off the face of the British Isles.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

