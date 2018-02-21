WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sheffield

Post Wed Feb 21, 2018 9:33 pm
Posted by Bostwick on Wed Feb 21, 2018 9:33 pm
Bostwick
Free-scoring winger
With our away game at Sheffield being on 4th March, I find it a bit disconcerting that they have only just applied for planning permission on the temporary stand at Olympic Legacy Park.
I know that they are confident that everything will be in place for the game, which marks their return to the Steel City. However with less than two weeks to go until we play them they seem to be cutting it a bit fine.
I understand that Sheffield have been under pressure for some. Since they were forced out of Don Valley in fact. With their fans not being prepared to the travel thirty miles or so to Doncaster or Wakefield for home games, returning to Sheffield has to be a priority for them. They are probably at the Last Chance Saloon and I wish them well with it.
However if things are not going to come together in time, then another venue should be found whilst there still is time. What we do not want is to be messed around and the game being postponed. We could do without having to catch up the fixture by play the game on a Wednesday night.

