Tigerade wrote:
I've also heard Wigan are looking at Tom Johnstone.
Ha ha, is that your best retort?
Seriously, I can understand your annoyance regarding the Z.H situation. if he'd done what he's done to my club I'd be livid, but why come out with some hogwash about a Wakefield player?
Looking at the Wigan squad, why would they want another winger, now if you'd said a prop you may have hit a nerve with a few, but really!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ALAW, BrisbaneRhino, Call Me God, caslad75, luke ShipleyRed, MattyB, Roy Haggerty, Ste100Centurions, The Devil's Advocate, wrencat1873 and 104 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,690,885
|1,084
|76,614
|4,559
|SET