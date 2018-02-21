WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker Sacked

Hardaker Sacked
Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:02 pm
Wilde 3
Wilde 3
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/43146986

Well done Castleford :CLAP:
Re: Hardaker Sacked
Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:13 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014
Foolish business decision. Castleford only just paid £150,000 for Hardaker, Wigan are now going to sign him for free.
Re: Hardaker Sacked
Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:15 pm
The Devil's Advocate
The Devil's Advocate
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005
I'm just left wondering why it's taken so long?

Also, presumably he can sign for another club for free!

Much more to the story I would guess, let the speculation begin.
Re: Hardaker Sacked
Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:17 pm
Willzay
Willzay
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010
Suppose Gareth Hock has given Hardaker a list of the best dealers in Wigan.
Re: Hardaker Sacked
Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:47 pm
Cas Till I Die
Cas Till I Die
Joined: Mon Feb 17, 2003
Well done Castleford ??? Give over, the daftest decision my club has ever made. Handed Wigan the best full back in the league for nothing months after paying £150k.... Rank amateur
Re: Hardaker Sacked
Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:49 pm
Tigerade
Tigerade
Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011
I've also heard Wigan are looking at Tom Johnstone.
Re: Hardaker Sacked
Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:54 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005
Ian Lenagan is a sophisticated man. He wouldn't be interested in a convicted drug taker.
Re: Hardaker Sacked
Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:56 pm
Cas Till I Die
Cas Till I Die
Joined: Mon Feb 17, 2003
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Ian Lenagan wouldn't be interested in a convicted drug taker.


Signed and sealed jeany baby
Re: Hardaker Sacked
Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:59 pm
Tigerade
Tigerade
Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011
I wait in anticipation for the Wigan club to be questioned about their integrity........
Re: Hardaker Sacked
Wed Feb 21, 2018 6:04 pm
The Devil's Advocate
The Devil's Advocate
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005
Tigerade wrote:
I've also heard Wigan are looking at Tom Johnstone.


Ha ha, is that your best retort?

Seriously, I can understand your annoyance regarding the Z.H situation. if he'd done what he's done to my club I'd be livid, but why come out with some hogwash about a Wakefield player?

Looking at the Wigan squad, why would they want another winger, now if you'd said a prop you may have hit a nerve with a few, but really!
