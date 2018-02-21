WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zak Hardaker

Zak Hardaker
Post Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:21 pm
Posted by the flying biscuit on Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:21 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
just sacked by Cas.....

where to now....back to Fev in a couple of years or are Torronto short of another lose cannon....???
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:26 pm
Posted by karetaker on Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:26 pm
karetaker User avatar
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
With FPN homesick blah blah blah and the noise coming out of Wigan he could be on his way there,fair play if they want to take the gamble. If he wasn’t going to cop a 2 year ban I’d have him here, maybe an idiot off the pitch but a damn good player on it.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:29 pm
Posted by ninearches on Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:29 pm
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
He would have made an ideal member of our one time rehab programme.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:32 pm
Posted by Boss Hog on Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:32 pm
Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pm
I think another SuperLeague team will sign him.

Whether Toronto will be in SuperLeague, when he plays again, who knows?

I believe we were interested in recruiting him both before he went to Leeds, & again before Cas signed him.

Hopefully that ship has sailed.

He is trouble with a capital T.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:52 pm
Posted by wire2004 on Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:52 pm
wire2004 User avatar
Looks like a 2 year exudus for hardaker if BBC sport is to be believed.
Another player using cocaine.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:59 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:59 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
I've said it before. Rugby players are thick. Some are unbelievably thick.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:01 pm
Posted by lefty goldblatt on Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:01 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Am I missing something here?

Drug offence announced in the first week in October, yet only sacked today. Have Cas been paying his wages for nearly 5 MONTHS? Surely it was instant dismissal for gross misconduct, or are Cas' contracts not worth the paper they're written on/Hardaker has a real hot-shot lawyer cum agent?

Either way, despite him being a top player, he's a widge. No ta.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:10 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:10 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Am I missing something here?

Drug offence announced in the first week in October, yet only sacked today. Have Cas been paying his wages for nearly 5 MONTHS? Surely it was instant dismissal for gross misconduct, or are Cas' contracts not worth the paper they're written on/Hardaker has a real hot-shot lawyer cum agent?

Either way, despite him being a top player, he's a widge. No ta.

A company leaves it's self wide open to be sued for unfair dismissal.
Without undoubted proof the club is bonded to a contract.
I think the club could now sue Hardaker for some of his contract back, however it would cost them some money to do so and I don't think they'd even get a sniff of what remained!
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:35 pm
Posted by Asgardian13 on Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:35 pm
Asgardian13 User avatar
Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Am I missing something here?

Drug offence announced in the first week in October, yet only sacked today. Have Cas been paying his wages for nearly 5 MONTHS? Surely it was instant dismissal for gross misconduct, or are Cas' contracts not worth the paper they're written on/Hardaker has a real hot-shot lawyer cum agent?

Either way, despite him being a top player, he's a widge. No ta.


I seem to recall Daryl Powell saying that a club sponsor had found a job for Hardacre.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:39 pm
Posted by Alffi_7 on Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:39 pm
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Am I missing something here?

Drug offence announced in the first week in October, yet only sacked today. Have Cas been paying his wages for nearly 5 MONTHS? Surely it was instant dismissal for gross misconduct, or are Cas' contracts not worth the paper they're written on/Hardaker has a real hot-shot lawyer cum agent?

Either way, despite him being a top player, he's a widge. No ta.


I'm guessing in October they had confirmation of the positive drug test, then possibly now they have been notified of their ruling, guess they have to follow process and cannot sack the player until the body delivers their inevitable verdict.

As you say, top player, not worth the risk.
