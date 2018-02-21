|
Reputation Points:
2Rep Position:
31st / 76,614
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pmPosts:
5495Location:
Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
just sacked by Cas.....
where to now....back to Fev in a couple of years or are Torronto short of another lose cannon....???
|
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
|
Posted by
karetaker
on Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:26 pm
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
30th / 76,614
Quiz Score:
532
Joined:
Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pmPosts:
4040Location:
Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
With FPN homesick blah blah blah and the noise coming out of Wigan he could be on his way there,fair play if they want to take the gamble. If he wasn’t going to cop a 2 year ban I’d have him here, maybe an idiot off the pitch but a damn good player on it.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
5Rep Position:
28th / 76,614
Quiz Score:
604
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
3470Location:
newton-le-willows
|
He would have made an ideal member of our one time rehab programme.
|
|
|
Posted by
Boss Hog
on Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:32 pm
|
Reputation Points:
2Rep Position:
31st / 76,614
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pmPosts:
262
|
I think another SuperLeague team will sign him.
Whether Toronto will be in SuperLeague, when he plays again, who knows?
I believe we were interested in recruiting him both before he went to Leeds, & again before Cas signed him.
Hopefully that ship has sailed.
He is trouble with a capital T.
|
|
|
Posted by
wire2004
on Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:52 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Apr 17, 2006 7:26 pmPosts:
513Location:
Latchford
|
Looks like a 2 year exudus for hardaker if BBC sport is to be believed.
Another player using cocaine.
|
|
the original Wire2004 from Wolf Web.
No Immitations.
No Fakes.
The one and only Origional.
[color=#0000FF]135 + years of top flight rugby. The Only Team in the world with that honnor... Or Until someone Proves Otherwise...[/color]
|
|
Reputation Points:
4Rep Position:
29th / 76,614
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pmPosts:
9378
|
I've said it before. Rugby players are thick. Some are unbelievably thick.
|
|
once a wire always a wire
|
|
Reputation Points:
7Rep Position:
26th / 76,614
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pmPosts:
5744Location:
South Stand.....bored
|
Am I missing something here?
Drug offence announced in the first week in October, yet only sacked today. Have Cas been paying his wages for nearly 5 MONTHS? Surely it was instant dismissal for gross misconduct, or are Cas' contracts not worth the paper they're written on/Hardaker has a real hot-shot lawyer cum agent?
Either way, despite him being a top player, he's a widge. No ta.
|
|
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
|
|
Reputation Points:
4Rep Position:
29th / 76,614
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pmPosts:
9378
|
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Am I missing something here?
Drug offence announced in the first week in October, yet only sacked today. Have Cas been paying his wages for nearly 5 MONTHS? Surely it was instant dismissal for gross misconduct, or are Cas' contracts not worth the paper they're written on/Hardaker has a real hot-shot lawyer cum agent?
Either way, despite him being a top player, he's a widge. No ta.
A company leaves it's self wide open to be sued for unfair dismissal.
Without undoubted proof the club is bonded to a contract.
I think the club could now sue Hardaker for some of his contract back, however it would cost them some money to do so and I don't think they'd even get a sniff of what remained!
|
|
once a wire always a wire
|
|
Reputation Points:
6Rep Position:
27th / 76,614
Quiz Score:
60
Joined:
Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pmPosts:
3347Location:
Northamptonshire
|
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Am I missing something here?
Drug offence announced in the first week in October, yet only sacked today. Have Cas been paying his wages for nearly 5 MONTHS? Surely it was instant dismissal for gross misconduct, or are Cas' contracts not worth the paper they're written on/Hardaker has a real hot-shot lawyer cum agent?
Either way, despite him being a top player, he's a widge. No ta.
I seem to recall Daryl Powell saying that a club sponsor had found a job for Hardacre.
|
|
Two Music Week Top 10s for Ryker Sear last year. Stand by for more in 2018
|
Posted by
Alffi_7
on Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:39 pm
|
Reputation Points:
2Rep Position:
31st / 76,614
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pmPosts:
1064
|
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Am I missing something here?
Drug offence announced in the first week in October, yet only sacked today. Have Cas been paying his wages for nearly 5 MONTHS? Surely it was instant dismissal for gross misconduct, or are Cas' contracts not worth the paper they're written on/Hardaker has a real hot-shot lawyer cum agent?
Either way, despite him being a top player, he's a widge. No ta.
I'm guessing in October they had confirmation of the positive drug test, then possibly now they have been notified of their ruling, guess they have to follow process and cannot sack the player until the body delivers their inevitable verdict.
As you say, top player, not worth the risk.
|
|
