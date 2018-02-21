WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker dismissed by Cas

Hardaker dismissed by Cas
Post Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:19 pm
Posted by Salty on Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:19 pm
Salty
Ceefax states that Cas have dismissed Zac Hardaker.
Re: Hardaker dismissed by Cas
Post Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:34 pm
Posted by Jukesays on Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:34 pm
Jukesays
Salty wrote:
Ceefax states that Cas have dismissed Zac Hardaker.


Does oracle confirm this? :wink:
Re: Hardaker dismissed by Cas
Post Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:39 pm
Posted by mjl on Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:39 pm
mjl
http://www.totalrl.com/daryl-powell-adm ... y-england/

This suggests on the way to you
Re: Hardaker dismissed by Cas
Post Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:14 pm
Posted by Cruncher on Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:14 pm
I'm finally starting to think there may be something in this story.
Re: Hardaker dismissed by Cas
Post Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:15 pm
Posted by Wigg'n on Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:15 pm
Ceefax is still a thing...?

mjl wrote:
http://www.totalrl.com/daryl-powell-admits-turned-job-opportunity-england/

This suggests on the way to you


He goes on to comment about the Hardaker situation and then finishes it with "I've got no comment"; is this Yorkshire logic?
Re: Hardaker dismissed by Cas
Post Wed Feb 21, 2018 6:43 pm
Posted by CyberPieMan on Wed Feb 21, 2018 6:43 pm
CyberPieMan
Wigg'n wrote:
Ceefax is still a thing...?
I think Minitel is still available in some backwaters of France.
Seriously though, I know we're short of legs in some positions, but why are we even blinking sideways at this bigotted coke-head?
Re: Hardaker dismissed by Cas
Post Wed Feb 21, 2018 7:18 pm
Posted by exiled Warrior on Wed Feb 21, 2018 7:18 pm
exiled Warrior
CyberPieMan wrote:
I think Minitel is still available in some backwaters of France.
Seriously though, I know we're short of legs in some positions, but why are we even blinking sideways at this bigotted coke-head?


Maybe because the club is sniffing an opportunity of getting a good player on the cheap and anything to do with morals, sense and respect have gone out of the window. I do fear what a player like that could do in influencing the younger players at the club, if he does sign it will be a very sad day for a once fine club. I for one would seriously reconsider having anything to with the club and I have been a supporter for over 40 years through thick and thin. The last few years have seen a gradual decline in many areas.

I know that not all players (some at the club already) are angels and never misbehave but seriously - someone who doesn't seem to have managed a full season without some fall out, really? And not minor things either.

I do wonder what happened to the much vaunted (Kris Radlinski are you on board your book was full of it) Wigan Way.....
Re: Hardaker dismissed by Cas
Post Wed Feb 21, 2018 8:15 pm
Posted by Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy on Wed Feb 21, 2018 8:15 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy
There's no way we'll sign Hardaker.


















He hasn't played for us previously.
Re: Hardaker dismissed by Cas
Post Wed Feb 21, 2018 9:32 pm
Posted by WARRIOR5 on Wed Feb 21, 2018 9:32 pm
CyberPieMan wrote:
I think Minitel is still available in some backwaters of France.
Seriously though, I know we're short of legs in some positions, but why are we even blinking sideways at this bigotted coke-head?


Let's face it, he's not the only one in rugby league. That doesn't make it right, because it's certainly not - but you can guarantee it will be going on at every club, he just got caught...

He's a sensational player who Wigan have wanted for years and now finally got the opportunity. As long as the contract is structured in a way to mitigate risk, I would be happy to see him at Wigan.
Re: Hardaker dismissed by Cas
Post Wed Feb 21, 2018 9:40 pm
Posted by The Whiffy Kipper on Wed Feb 21, 2018 9:40 pm
The Whiffy Kipper
Jukesays wrote:
Does oracle confirm this? :wink:

I wouldn't have thought he'd know much about it being a Saints fan :wink:
Users browsing this forum: Big Steve, cheekydiddles, Cronus, DaveO, Grimmy, hengirl, jackdog, jonh, Jukesays, MadDogg, MattyB, MelbourneWarrior, Newbridge_Wolf, Trainman, WARRIOR5, wiganermike, Ziggy Stardust and 162 guests

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
