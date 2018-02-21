|
Salty
|
Ceefax states that Cas have dismissed Zac Hardaker.
|
|
|
Posted by
Jukesays
on Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:34 pm
|
|
Salty wrote:

Does oracle confirm this?
|
|
|
Posted by
mjl
on Wed Feb 21, 2018 4:39 pm
|
|
|
|
|
Posted by
Cruncher
on Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:14 pm
|
|
I'm finally starting to think there may be something in this story.
|
|
|
Posted by
Wigg'n
on Wed Feb 21, 2018 5:15 pm
|
|
Ceefax is still a thing...?
mjl wrote:
http://www.totalrl.com/daryl-powell-admits-turned-job-opportunity-england/
This suggests on the way to you
He goes on to comment about the Hardaker situation and then finishes it with “I’ve got no comment”; is this Yorkshire logic?
|
|
|
|
|
Wigg'n wrote:

I think Minitel is still available in some backwaters of France.
Seriously though, I know we're short of legs in some positions, but why are we even blinking sideways at this bigotted coke-head?
|
|
|
|
|
CyberPieMan wrote:

Seriously though, I know we're short of legs in some positions, but why are we even blinking sideways at this bigotted coke-head?
Maybe because the club is sniffing an opportunity of getting a good player on the cheap and anything to do with morals, sense and respect have gone out of the window. I do fear what a player like that could do in influencing the younger players at the club, if he does sign it will be a very sad day for a once fine club. I for one would seriously reconsider having anything to with the club and I have been a supporter for over 40 years through thick and thin. The last few years have seen a gradual decline in many areas.
I know that not all players (some at the club already) are angels and never misbehave but seriously - someone who doesn't seem to have managed a full season without some fall out, really? And not minor things either.
I do wonder what happened to the much vaunted (Kris Radlinski are you on board your book was full of it) Wigan Way.....
|
|
|
|
|
There’s no way we’ll sign Hardaker.
He hasn’t played for us previously.
|
|
|
Posted by
WARRIOR5
on Wed Feb 21, 2018 9:32 pm
|
|
CyberPieMan wrote:

Seriously though, I know we're short of legs in some positions, but why are we even blinking sideways at this bigotted coke-head?
Let’s face it, he’s not the only one in rugby league. That doesn’t make it right, because it’s certainly not - but you can guarantee it will be going on at every club, he just got caught...
He’s a sensational player who Wigan have wanted for years and now finally got the opportunity. As long as the contract is structured in a way to mitigate risk, I would be happy to see him at Wigan.
|
|
|
|
|
Jukesays wrote:

I wouldn't have thought he'd know much about it being a Saints fan
|
|
