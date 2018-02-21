WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for The Wigan Game

Squad for The Wigan Game
Wed Feb 21, 2018 12:20 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Builth Wells Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007
Sitaleki Akauola, Ryan Atkins, Kevin Brown, Mitch Brown, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Dominic Crosby, Ben Currie, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Tom Lineham, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Tyrone Roberts, Morgan Smith, Ben Westwood
Re: Squad for The Wigan Game
Wed Feb 21, 2018 12:21 pm
Shazbaz
Shazbaz
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014
Posts: 401
Location: South Stand
No Russell!
Re: Squad for The Wigan Game
Wed Feb 21, 2018 12:22 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Builth Wells Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007
Posts: 3008
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Matty Russell missing. Philbin included.
Re: Squad for The Wigan Game
Wed Feb 21, 2018 12:25 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Builth Wells Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007
Posts: 3008
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Morgan Smith & Ben Westwood to miss out for me. It's pointless having Smith on the bench if he's not going to play.
Re: Squad for The Wigan Game
Wed Feb 21, 2018 12:27 pm
moving on...
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011
Posts: 1461
THANK GO FOR THAT! It's taken Price 3 competitive games to work out that Russell is complete and utter cack.

Ratchford

Lineham
Goodwin
Atkins
M. Brown

K. Brown
Patton

Hill
Clark
Cooper
Currie
Hughes
Philbin / Crosby (Philbin if cleared to play)

Roberts
Murdoch-Masila
Akauola
Westwood / Crosby (philbin starts at 13 if cleared to play, Crosby to the bench)
Re: Squad for The Wigan Game
Wed Feb 21, 2018 1:01 pm
Alffi_7
Alffi_7 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015
Posts: 1064
moving on... wrote:
THANK GO FOR THAT! It's taken Price 3 competitive games to work out that Russell is complete and utter cack.

Ratchford

Lineham
Goodwin
Atkins
M. Brown

K. Brown
Patton

Hill
Clark
Cooper
Currie
Hughes
Philbin / Crosby (Philbin if cleared to play)

Roberts
Murdoch-Masila
Akauola
Westwood / Crosby (philbin starts at 13 if cleared to play, Crosby to the bench)


There's question marks over why BMM was on the bench at Widnes, an injury was suggested leading in to the game, which is maybe why he was benched. I think if he is fit he will start, although he certainly adds impact off the bench...

I think if Philbin isn't fit, Price will start with Westwood at 13. Philbin absolutely to start if fit, had a great end to 2017 and a great start to 2018.
Re: Squad for The Wigan Game
Wed Feb 21, 2018 1:16 pm
Jimathay
Jimathay
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010
Posts: 227
Location: Lymm
Alffi_7 wrote:
There's question marks over why BMM was on the bench at Widnes, an injury was suggested leading in to the game, which is maybe why he was benched. I think if he is fit he will start, although he certainly adds impact off the bench...

I think if Philbin isn't fit, Price will start with Westwood at 13. Philbin absolutely to start if fit, had a great end to 2017 and a great start to 2018.


BMM was doing a late fitness test / special work in the corner with Jon Clarke during the warmup last week, hence coming off the bench last week. I'd have BMM starting this week as he's obviously now fit.

I'd pick literally squad numbers 1-13 starting (providing Roberts is actually fit), with the obvious Brown in for Russell.
Re: Squad for The Wigan Game
Wed Feb 21, 2018 1:18 pm
easyWire
easyWire
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008
Posts: 717
Location: Dubai
Roberts isn’t match fit though, nowhere near. I think he’d have more impact coming off the bench when Wigan start to tire. He’s completely unpredictable and could wreak havoc against some jet-lagged props.
Re: Squad for The Wigan Game
Wed Feb 21, 2018 1:24 pm
karetaker
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010
Posts: 4040
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
At last Russell is replaced, Needs to leave Westwood out aswell.
Re: Squad for The Wigan Game
Wed Feb 21, 2018 1:37 pm
kirtonLindseyWolf
kirtonLindseyWolf
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013
Posts: 358
moving on... wrote:
THANK GO FOR THAT! It's taken Price 3 competitive games to work out that Russell is complete and utter cack.

Ratchford

Lineham
Goodwin
Atkins
M. Brown

K. Brown
Patton

Hill
Clark
Cooper
Currie
Hughes
Philbin / Crosby (Philbin if cleared to play)

Roberts
Murdoch-Masila
Akauola
Westwood / Crosby (philbin starts at 13 if cleared to play, Crosby to the bench)


Roberts to start: even a half fit Roberts will create more. Smith on the bench to cover half/hooker, BMM to start at Lose/2nd Row alternating with JH. Bench of Sita, Smith, Crosby and Joe Philbin. Westwood nowhere near the 17, could cost us if he is.
