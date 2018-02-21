|
Reputation Points:
5Rep Position:
28th / 76,614
Quiz Score:
8
Joined:
Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pmPosts:
3008Location:
The Nearest Faraway Place
|
Sitaleki Akauola, Ryan Atkins, Kevin Brown, Mitch Brown, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Dominic Crosby, Ben Currie, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Tom Lineham, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Tyrone Roberts, Morgan Smith, Ben Westwood
|
|
|
Posted by
Shazbaz
on Wed Feb 21, 2018 12:21 pm
|
Shazbaz
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 401
Location: South Stand
|
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
5Rep Position:
28th / 76,614
Quiz Score:
8
Joined:
Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pmPosts:
3008Location:
The Nearest Faraway Place
|
Matty Russell missing. Philbin included.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
5Rep Position:
28th / 76,614
Quiz Score:
8
Joined:
Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pmPosts:
3008Location:
The Nearest Faraway Place
|
Morgan Smith & Ben Westwood to miss out for me. It's pointless having Smith on the bench if he's not going to play.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
30th / 76,614
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pmPosts:
1461
|
THANK GO FOR THAT! It's taken Price 3 competitive games to work out that Russell is complete and utter cack.
Ratchford
Lineham
Goodwin
Atkins
M. Brown
K. Brown
Patton
Hill
Clark
Cooper
Currie
Hughes
Philbin / Crosby (Philbin if cleared to play)
Roberts
Murdoch-Masila
Akauola
Westwood / Crosby (philbin starts at 13 if cleared to play, Crosby to the bench)
|
|
Its ALWAYS our year
Est.1876
Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.
1876 - 2018
BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
|
Posted by
Alffi_7
on Wed Feb 21, 2018 1:01 pm
|
Reputation Points:
2Rep Position:
31st / 76,614
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pmPosts:
1064
|
moving on... wrote:
THANK GO FOR THAT! It's taken Price 3 competitive games to work out that Russell is complete and utter cack.
Ratchford
Lineham
Goodwin
Atkins
M. Brown
K. Brown
Patton
Hill
Clark
Cooper
Currie
Hughes
Philbin / Crosby (Philbin if cleared to play)
Roberts
Murdoch-Masila
Akauola
Westwood / Crosby (philbin starts at 13 if cleared to play, Crosby to the bench)
There's question marks over why BMM was on the bench at Widnes, an injury was suggested leading in to the game, which is maybe why he was benched. I think if he is fit he will start, although he certainly adds impact off the bench...
I think if Philbin isn't fit, Price will start with Westwood at 13. Philbin absolutely to start if fit, had a great end to 2017 and a great start to 2018.
|
|
|
Posted by
Jimathay
on Wed Feb 21, 2018 1:16 pm
|
Reputation Points:
4Rep Position:
29th / 76,614
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pmPosts:
227Location:
Lymm
|
Alffi_7 wrote:
There's question marks over why BMM was on the bench at Widnes, an injury was suggested leading in to the game, which is maybe why he was benched. I think if he is fit he will start, although he certainly adds impact off the bench...
I think if Philbin isn't fit, Price will start with Westwood at 13. Philbin absolutely to start if fit, had a great end to 2017 and a great start to 2018.
BMM was doing a late fitness test / special work in the corner with Jon Clarke during the warmup last week, hence coming off the bench last week. I'd have BMM starting this week as he's obviously now fit.
I'd pick literally squad numbers 1-13 starting (providing Roberts is actually fit), with the obvious Brown in for Russell.
|
|
-Long time lurker-
|
Posted by
easyWire
on Wed Feb 21, 2018 1:18 pm
|
Reputation Points:
9Rep Position:
24th / 76,614
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pmPosts:
717Location:
Dubai
|
Roberts isn’t match fit though, nowhere near. I think he’d have more impact coming off the bench when Wigan start to tire. He’s completely unpredictable and could wreak havoc against some jet-lagged props.
|
|
|
Posted by
karetaker
on Wed Feb 21, 2018 1:24 pm
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
30th / 76,614
Quiz Score:
532
Joined:
Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pmPosts:
4040Location:
Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
At last Russell is replaced, Needs to leave Westwood out aswell.
|
|
|
|
Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 358
|
moving on... wrote:
THANK GO FOR THAT! It's taken Price 3 competitive games to work out that Russell is complete and utter cack.
Ratchford
Lineham
Goodwin
Atkins
M. Brown
K. Brown
Patton
Hill
Clark
Cooper
Currie
Hughes
Philbin / Crosby (Philbin if cleared to play)
Roberts
Murdoch-Masila
Akauola
Westwood / Crosby (philbin starts at 13 if cleared to play, Crosby to the bench)
Roberts to start: even a half fit Roberts will create more. Smith on the bench to cover half/hooker, BMM to start at Lose/2nd Row alternating with JH. Bench of Sita, Smith, Crosby and Joe Philbin. Westwood nowhere near the 17, could cost us if he is.
|
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Dezzies_right_hook, Gazwire, Hicks Is A God, karetaker, Wire n Steel, Wrath and 141 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,690,885
|1,084
|76,614
|4,559
|SET