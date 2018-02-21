Wigan Warriors have today named the 19-man squad for Fridayâ€™s Betfred Super League game against Warrington Wolves.
The Warriors return to the UK following their tour of New South Wales and sit in second place having won both of their opening games.
Warrington won their first game of 2018 last week at Widnes and sit in seventh.
John Bateman is fit again and takes his place in the squad. There are also call-ups for Craig Mullen and Romain Navarrete after impressing during last weekâ€™s game against South Sydney Rabbitohs.
Joe Burgess and Dan Sarginson miss out with Frank-Paul Nuuausala the other absentee following his release.
Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad
John Bateman, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan EscarÃ©, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Craig Mullen, Romain Navarrete, Sean Oâ€™Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.
