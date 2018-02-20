WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SUPERLEAGUE ROUND 3

SUPERLEAGUE ROUND 3
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 8:04 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Tue Feb 20, 2018 8:04 pm
Call Me God
HUDDERSFIELD v ST HELENS
WARRINGTON v WIGAN
SALFORD v HKR
CASTLEFORD V HULL FC
CATALANS v WAKEFIELD
WIDNES v LEEDS

6 away wins this weekend... although I only opted for FC because of Symmetry :D

Tie of the weekend? London v Toronto!
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

