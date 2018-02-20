WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T Ian Williams collapsed and died.

Board index Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC O/T Ian Williams collapsed and died.

Post a reply
O/T Ian Williams collapsed and died.
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 6:56 pm
Posted by Stand-Offish on Tue Feb 20, 2018 6:56 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 24th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 17166
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Tragic news he collapsed in training and died aged only 27.
Came to the Knights from Rotherham just recently.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: O/T Ian Williams collapsed and died.
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 7:28 pm
Posted by askernlad on Tue Feb 20, 2018 7:28 pm
askernlad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 29th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Apr 23, 2008 10:19 am
Posts: 347
Location: askern lake
its no age at all is it.such a tradgedy for his family.very sad

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: hally's hot air and 39 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,690,3841,18176,6104,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 23rd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
HULL KR
Fri 23rd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 23rd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 24th Feb 15:15
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
Sat 24th Feb 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
WAKEFIELD
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM