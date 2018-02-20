WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kick off Sunday

Kick off Sunday
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:46 pm
Posted by north stand on Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:46 pm
north stand
Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 2:12 pm
Posts: 63
Just been told from a gd source Sundayâ€™s kick off Time has been changed because Our owner D.B and M.K are going to watch Man United v Chelsea on Sunday I hope this is not true anyone else had the same informational?
Re: Kick off Sunday
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:51 pm
Posted by Cokey on Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:51 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3496
north stand wrote:
Just been told from a gd source Sundayâ€™s kick off Time has been changed because Our owner D.B and M.K are going to watch Man United v Chelsea on Sunday I hope this is not true anyone else had the same informational?



Yes, me.
Re: Kick off Sunday
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:52 pm
Posted by gunners guns13 on Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:52 pm
gunners guns13
Joined: Thu Feb 10, 2005 3:21 pm
Posts: 229
Plenty have asked the question about the change in ko time but no statements have been made and I read somewhere that Toulouse said it was the home team that requested a change and ye I heard they was in a box at united
Re: Kick off Sunday
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 10:10 pm
Posted by Harold Rigby Jnr on Tue Feb 20, 2018 10:10 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1920
Location: In't Tap Room
Up there as one of the most astonishing and bizarre decisions ever made in the club's history. Kick off delayed two and a half hours for ONE person to go and attend a football match instead ?

We will still be watching the match gone 7pm on a cold, dark and freezing Sunday in February instead of being sat at side of a roaring fire, done and dusted

If true, I am speechless. I really am.
Re: Kick off Sunday
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 10:22 pm
Posted by Budgiezilla on Tue Feb 20, 2018 10:22 pm
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6321
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Can't see the RFL allowing this....can you ?
