WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield

Board index Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Wakefield

Post a reply
Wakefield
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:12 pm
Posted by lincwtw on Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:12 pm
lincwtw Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2015 11:05 pm
Posts: 71
hi, Wakefield fan coming in peace.

i was just wondering what supporters of other clubs thought of our players, chances this year and as a club overall. i just find it interesting to look at how we are perceived elsewhere. im not here looking for an argument im genuinely interested so be as honest as you like!

best of luck this season.
Re: Wakefield
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:34 pm
Posted by mumbyisgod on Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:34 pm
mumbyisgod Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Mar 13, 2005 11:35 am
Posts: 493
Location: Idle, Bradford
I suppose that million pound game is always going to be on our minds when Wakey are mentioned. I have to say I like Wakey and they are one of my 'other' teams. They are one of the underdogs and I like to see them do well. They have some great outside backs and they played great rugby last year. Just need to get that stadium sorted.
Re: Wakefield
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:44 pm
Posted by Bulliac on Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:44 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,610
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9964
Location: Bradbados
They look a good side for the coming season, to be honest. I think they'll maybe feel they should make the top half dozen, though I've not really looked too much at the other clubs. I think the young lad on the wing (Johnson, Johnstone?) looks a cracker and will finally realise his promise this season. Best of luck for the season, though my dad came from Wakey, so I guess I have to say that! :D
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Wakefield
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 6:49 pm
Posted by paulwalker71 on Tue Feb 20, 2018 6:49 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,610
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3522
Location: Bradford
I've just about got over the Million Pound game :?

Right now I think Wakey are my SL team in the same sort of way that I 'supported' Castleford last year. They are the 'little team that could' - a plucky underdogs that really ought to be down near the bottom of the league, but keep winning and challenging at the top. They play a decent brand of rugby, and its always good to see them tweaking the noses of the Leeds and Wigans of this world.

They do need to get something sorted over their chronic ground though, it looks pretty embarrassing whenever they're on Sky
Re: Wakefield
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 11:59 pm
Posted by Bulls4Champs on Tue Feb 20, 2018 11:59 pm
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 30th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 40
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4646
Good coach, hard working team and a superstar in making on the wing.

Hopefully do well again this season.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bendybulls, Bramley Dog, Bulls4Champs, Highlander, Pyrah123 and 95 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,690,3841,18176,6104,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 23rd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
HULL KR
Fri 23rd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 23rd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 24th Feb 15:15
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
Sat 24th Feb 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
WAKEFIELD
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM