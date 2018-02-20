WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield

Wakefield
Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:12 pm
lincwtw
hi, Wakefield fan coming in peace.

i was just wondering what supporters of other clubs thought of our players, chances this year and as a club overall. i just find it interesting to look at how we are perceived elsewhere. im not here looking for an argument im genuinely interested so be as honest as you like!

best of luck this season.
Re: Wakefield
Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:22 pm
Cokey
I think you have a good squad, and looking at your next 4 fixtures, you should still be up there near the top. Once you get T Randell back and little bit of luck on the way, i don't see why you shouldn't be challenging for a top 4 spot. :thumb:
Image
Re: Wakefield
Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:26 pm
Centurino
Agree with Cokey.

I see a young dynamic coach (I'm officially jealous). Nicely balanced squad that plays Rugby League that entertains it's customers (unlike our bunch of robots). Overachieving (which is a compliment). You're in a very good place right now, enjoy it!
Re: Wakefield
Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:28 pm
gunners guns13
i think you've a very good team with plenty of pace in the backs and iv backed u as dark horses If u avoid injuries so good luck for the season
Re: Wakefield
Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:35 pm
Leythersteve
I wish good things for Wakey. Your club has really turned the corner now. I hope you make the top four this season. Theres no reason not to and then Old Trafford is totally achievable. After all the knock backs over the years you really do deserve any success that you achieve
Re: Wakefield
Tue Feb 20, 2018 6:38 pm
Alan
Currently an excellent example of how to run a club, and how to play good RL. It would be great to see another 'new face' break through in SL this season. Good luck.

