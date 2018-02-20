|
hi, Wakefield fan coming in peace.
i was just wondering what supporters of other clubs thought of our players, chances this year and as a club overall. i just find it interesting to look at how we are perceived elsewhere. im not here looking for an argument im genuinely interested so be as honest as you like!
best of luck this season.
You are looking good but let us wait until Saturday when you play Catalans the bookies have you both on scratch you should finish in the top 8 don,t think you will finish 5 are above.
|
|
|
I was talking about Wakefield at the weekend with some mates and I have them as genuine top four contenders. They’ve quietly and efficiently built a good side with very few weaknesses and some real game breaking players. They already had some players who performed brilliantly at times last year in Grix, Tupou, Miller, Fafita, Ashurst etc and the signings were good. I like Horo and Hampshire looks hungry. Add in Johnstone on the comeback trail and it looks a pretty good side.
I doubt many clubs will get an easy game against them this year.
|
|
|
Top half of the table certainly, i'd say, at least. Decent squad and coach who seems to know what he's doing.
|
|
|
lincwtw wrote:
hi, Wakefield fan coming in peace.
i was just wondering what supporters of other clubs thought of our players, chances this year and as a club overall. i just find it interesting to look at how we are perceived elsewhere. im not here looking for an argument im genuinely interested so be as honest as you like!
best of luck this season.
I think a strong top 8 side, not top 4, but not too far off. A well coached team, very difficult to play however the performance last weekend wasn’t as expected. No longer a team who you look forward to playing against (not that recent results have helped that).
I’d all but give a limb to take Johnston and Fifita off your hands.
|
|
|
lincwtw wrote:
hi, Wakefield fan coming in peace.
i was just wondering what supporters of other clubs thought of our players, chances this year and as a club overall. i just find it interesting to look at how we are perceived elsewhere. im not here looking for an argument im genuinely interested so be as honest as you like!
best of luck this season.
You've got a good chance this season and I wish you well. But, as a club you are a joke. How many long have you lied to the RFL and SL about your ground now? 5 years? Longer? Are you building a new stadium or re-developing Belle Vue? I forget so many lies have been spun. Isn't the last thing a conspiracy involving Wakefield council or something?
Your facilities are a joke, so much so, that I actually enjoy an away day to Belle Vue as it's a step back in time. Crumbling terraces, porta-kabin "boxes," half a roof over half a stand and that "grandstand." The vitriolic and really quite aggressive fans in the corner add a bit of zest too.
You're never getting a new ground (face it) and the slow, inexorable decline of your club will continue unabated. I'll be a little sad once you're gone, but SL needs a club that actually brings something to the table, rather than just barely surviving.
|
|
Suzy Banyon wrote:
You've got a good chance this season and I wish you well. But, as a club you are a joke. How many long have you lied to the RFL and SL about your ground now? 5 years? Longer? Are you building a new stadium or re-developing Belle Vue? I forget so many lies have been spun. Isn't the last thing a conspiracy involving Wakefield council or something?
Your facilities are a joke, so much so, that I actually enjoy an away day to Belle Vue as it's a step back in time. Crumbling terraces, porta-kabin "boxes," half a roof over half a stand and that "grandstand." The vitriolic and really quite aggressive fans in the corner add a bit of zest too.
You're never getting a new ground (face it) and the slow, inexorable decline of your club will continue unabated. I'll be a little sad once you're gone, but SL needs a club that actually brings something to the table, rather than just barely surviving.
Well he said to be honest
In truth as much as Wakefield are a good side now by superleague standards, those standards have been driven down rather then up the league pleasing teams such as Wakey when they in fact should’ve been making teams improve and get up to the levels that Saints, Wigan, Leeds, Bradford, Wire etc were at.
People begged for years for a more even competition and now we have it but it’s even because the standard across the board is so poor. I can only hope that the delay in announcing the format for 2019 is due to somebody growing a set and driving a ruthless approach to which teams are and which aren’t suitable to drive the game forward.
|
|
|
I'd say underrated, but actually judging from the comments on here maybe not. I'd say good enough for the Super 8, not good enough for the play offs. Chance of making the CC final if you get a lucky draw, not something I've ever thought about Wakey before.
|
|
