Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:11 pm
lincwtw
lincwtw
Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2015 11:05 pm
Posts: 71
hi, Wakefield fan coming in peace.

i was just wondering what supporters of other clubs thought of our players, chances this year and as a club overall. i just find it interesting to look at how we are perceived elsewhere. im not here looking for an argument im genuinely interested so be as honest as you like!

best of luck this season.
Re: Wakefield
Tue Feb 20, 2018 6:48 pm
Ashton Bears
Ashton Bears
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 920
Location: Around the three Sisters
You are looking good but let us wait until Saturday when you play Catalans the bookies have you both on scratch you should finish in the top 8 don,t think you will finish 5 are above.
Re: Wakefield
Tue Feb 20, 2018 8:15 pm
NickyKiss
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 21
Rep Position: 10th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21548
Location: WIGAN
I was talking about Wakefield at the weekend with some mates and I have them as genuine top four contenders. They’ve quietly and efficiently built a good side with very few weaknesses and some real game breaking players. They already had some players who performed brilliantly at times last year in Grix, Tupou, Miller, Fafita, Ashurst etc and the signings were good. I like Horo and Hampshire looks hungry. Add in Johnstone on the comeback trail and it looks a pretty good side.

I doubt many clubs will get an easy game against them this year.
Re: Wakefield
Tue Feb 20, 2018 8:30 pm
moto748
moto748
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 29th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2672
Top half of the table certainly, i'd say, at least. Decent squad and coach who seems to know what he's doing.
Re: Wakefield
Tue Feb 20, 2018 8:31 pm
WARRIOR5
WARRIOR5
Joined: Wed Jul 13, 2016 7:44 pm
Posts: 47
I think a strong top 8 side, not top 4, but not too far off. A well coached team, very difficult to play however the performance last weekend wasn’t as expected. No longer a team who you look forward to playing against (not that recent results have helped that).

I’d all but give a limb to take Johnston and Fifita off your hands.
Re: Wakefield
Tue Feb 20, 2018 8:44 pm
Suzy Banyon
Suzy Banyon
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2006 5:47 pm
Posts: 2581
Location: Tamm Tanz Akademie
You've got a good chance this season and I wish you well. But, as a club you are a joke. How many long have you lied to the RFL and SL about your ground now? 5 years? Longer? Are you building a new stadium or re-developing Belle Vue? I forget so many lies have been spun. Isn't the last thing a conspiracy involving Wakefield council or something?

Your facilities are a joke, so much so, that I actually enjoy an away day to Belle Vue as it's a step back in time. Crumbling terraces, porta-kabin "boxes," half a roof over half a stand and that "grandstand." The vitriolic and really quite aggressive fans in the corner add a bit of zest too.

You're never getting a new ground (face it) and the slow, inexorable decline of your club will continue unabated. I'll be a little sad once you're gone, but SL needs a club that actually brings something to the table, rather than just barely surviving.
Re: Wakefield
Tue Feb 20, 2018 9:01 pm
NickyKiss
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 21
Rep Position: 10th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21548
Location: WIGAN
Well he said to be honest :lol:

In truth as much as Wakefield are a good side now by superleague standards, those standards have been driven down rather then up the league pleasing teams such as Wakey when they in fact should’ve been making teams improve and get up to the levels that Saints, Wigan, Leeds, Bradford, Wire etc were at.

People begged for years for a more even competition and now we have it but it’s even because the standard across the board is so poor. I can only hope that the delay in announcing the format for 2019 is due to somebody growing a set and driving a ruthless approach to which teams are and which aren’t suitable to drive the game forward.
Re: Wakefield
Tue Feb 20, 2018 9:29 pm
Grimmy
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 18
Rep Position: 13th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 584
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12822
I'd say underrated, but actually judging from the comments on here maybe not. I'd say good enough for the Super 8, not good enough for the play offs. Chance of making the CC final if you get a lucky draw, not something I've ever thought about Wakey before.
