Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:11 pm
lincwtw
lincwtw
Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2015 11:05 pm
Posts: 71
hi, Wakefield fan coming in peace.

i was just wondering what supporters of other clubs thought of our players, chances this year and as a club overall. i just find it interesting to look at how we are perceived elsewhere. im not here looking for an argument im genuinely interested so be as honest as you like!

best of luck this season.
Re: Wakefield
Tue Feb 20, 2018 7:27 pm
Biff Tannen
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,610
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5669
Location: Hill Valley
I think most people on here tipped them to finish in the top 8 this season again. It is a pretty good squad in comparison with the competition and has decent competition for places and to cover injuries so no reason to think Wakey should be in too much danger of middle 8s. Top 4 is probably too big an ask this season as you have Leeds, Hull, Saints, Wigan, Cas and Warrington (when they find their feet) fighting that out and i don't see the demise of 2 or 3 of those clubs as in recent seasons this year but you never know.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: Wakefield
Tue Feb 20, 2018 7:27 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 19th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1336
Decent squad, especially the forward pack, I’d be very suprised if you don’t make the top 8. I think half backs are your weakness. Tyler Randell is very handy player, when’s he expected back from injury? Bill Tupou is always impressive too.
Re: Wakefield
Tue Feb 20, 2018 7:34 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman
gulfcoast_highwayman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 27th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 48
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22293
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
You were close last year, but a lack of big game experience and how to close them out seemed to hold you back.

You've got a few players I like. As usual, I wouldn't mind seeing a new name on one of the big trophies. If that was Trinity, then so be it.
Leeds Rhinos? 8 for you, Leeds Rhinos! You go, Leeds Rhinos.

And none for Castleford Tigers. Bye!

