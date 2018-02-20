hi, Wakefield fan coming in peace.
i was just wondering what supporters of other clubs thought of our players, chances this year and as a club overall. i just find it interesting to look at how we are perceived elsewhere. im not here looking for an argument im genuinely interested so be as honest as you like!
best of luck this season.
