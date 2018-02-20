WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield

Board index Super League Hull KR Wakefield

Post a reply
Wakefield
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:10 pm
Posted by lincwtw on Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:10 pm
lincwtw Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2015 11:05 pm
Posts: 71
hi, Wakefield fan coming in peace.

i was just wondering what supporters of other clubs thought of our players, chances this year and as a club overall. i just find it interesting to look at how we are perceived elsewhere. im not here looking for an argument im genuinely interested so be as honest as you like!

best of luck this season.
Re: Wakefield
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:49 pm
Posted by LifeLongHKRFan on Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:49 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 27th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 624
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1976
lincwtw wrote:
hi, Wakefield fan coming in peace.

i was just wondering what supporters of other clubs thought of our players, chances this year and as a club overall. i just find it interesting to look at how we are perceived elsewhere. im not here looking for an argument im genuinely interested so be as honest as you like!

best of luck this season.

I think you've assembled a good squad over the past 4 years and are rightly considered challengers for a top 4 place. You have a big pack and a settled HB partnership. You haven't made many changes so consistency will help you a lot compared to other teams.
Re: Wakefield
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 8:33 pm
Posted by SirStan on Tue Feb 20, 2018 8:33 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 29th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8546
Location: 2017 City of Culture
I’d like to hold fire until I see you play someone else because frankly we were bloody awful that 1st night. We made you look like Melbourne Storm and I’m sure that’s not a true reflection of your side.

If you win in France this weekend then maybe it’s time to take you seriously, however a McNamara coached Catalans managed to make us look like Melbourne so maybe not the benchmark they once were.
Re: Wakefield
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 10:14 pm
Posted by Burtons Forearm on Tue Feb 20, 2018 10:14 pm
Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 984
Baring a disaster top 8 easily. Good run with injuries 4th. Got a good pack. Not sure about Finn, Grix at pivots and what cover you have.
Going down to 12 we couldn't cope and your right to left we couldn't stop.
Has Chester learnt from his mistakes. I think Kear was a big help for him.
Good luck.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Burtons Forearm, rover 2000 and 52 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,690,3841,18176,6104,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 23rd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
HULL KR
Fri 23rd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 23rd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 24th Feb 15:15
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
Sat 24th Feb 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
WAKEFIELD
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM