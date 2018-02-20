WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Wakefield

Post a reply
Wakefield
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:10 pm
Posted by lincwtw on Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:10 pm
lincwtw Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2015 11:05 pm
Posts: 71
hi, Wakefield fan coming in peace.

i was just wondering what supporters of other clubs thought of our players, chances this year and as a club overall. i just find it interesting to look at how we are perceived elsewhere. im not here looking for an argument im genuinely interested so be as honest as you like!

best of luck this season.
Re: Wakefield
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 7:00 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Tue Feb 20, 2018 7:00 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 20th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 812
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25419
Location: West Yorkshire
Always had a soft spot for Wakefield, and good to see you challenging for a top 4 spot. Your pack is right up there with the best in the comp; particularly like Fifita who I would love to have at FC and obviously you have the X factor with Johnstone. Slight question IMO whether your halves are quite the same calibre but I enjoy your expansive style. The only downside is your ground, which has dismal accommodation for the away fans - will be great to see that addressed. Chester doing a great job and your chairman comes over as warm, genuine and humble - so what's not to like?
Re: Wakefield
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 7:45 pm
Posted by Hasbag on Tue Feb 20, 2018 7:45 pm
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 27th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1946
Location: Hull
If like to see Wakey do well, and perform to a same level as last year, But at the moment it's far too early to tell. Especially when looking at their first 2 games.

Game 1, beat the newly promoted side. Pretty comfortably. For a team who finished 5th (?) last year and is looking to match, If not improve on that, then that result really isn't unexpected.
Game 2, pushed very close by a Salford side who have been tipped for a few people for bottom place, and by nearly all for bottom 4. A Salford side that got hammered by Wigan in week 1.

I think your side looks better than last year with a couple of good additions. Horo, Pauli and Randall should all improve you, plus Johnstone back is like an extra new signing.
Good time to be a Trinity fan I say. But my guess (not that it's worth much) is that you will finish 6th. And yes it's a place back from last year but 2 seasons back to back on top 6 is a great achievement for a club that hasn't finished in the top 6 since 2009.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Cardiff_05, Hessle Roader and 118 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,690,3841,18176,6104,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 23rd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
HULL KR
Fri 23rd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 23rd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 24th Feb 15:15
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
Sat 24th Feb 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
WAKEFIELD
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM