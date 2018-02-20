WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield

Wakefield
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:09 pm
Posted by lincwtw on Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:09 pm
hi, Wakefield fan coming in peace.

i was just wondering what supporters of other clubs thought of our players, chances this year and as a club overall. i just find it interesting to look at how we are perceived elsewhere. im not here looking for an argument im genuinely interested so be as honest as you like!

best of luck this season.
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 9:01 pm
Posted by eddieH on Tue Feb 20, 2018 9:01 pm
I think you have a good coach and some top player and some very average players that work very hard and that's a good mix. You are danger to most teams not a easy 2 point's any more. You should be top 6 team if luck goes your way.
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 9:14 pm
Posted by CW8 on Tue Feb 20, 2018 9:14 pm
You have a good side and are enjoyable to watch. You'll upset a few this year, I think you will be top 8 but I personally think you will end up outside the top 4 because of how good wigan, saints, Leeds and Hull look. I think you will have a cup run unless you get an unlucky draw.
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 10:54 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Tue Feb 20, 2018 10:54 pm
Might be worth selling Johnstone for top money.
Look what happened to your noisy neighbours when Wire gave them shed loads of money....and then what happened to Wire afterwards!
Lol.
