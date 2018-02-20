WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 2

Board index Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 2

Post a reply
2018 Predictions League: WEEK 2
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:03 pm
Posted by paulwalker71 on Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:03 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,610
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3522
Location: Bradford
Thanks to everyone who took part last week. I'll get the spreadsheet set up this week, but I won't publish a table until we've had a couple of rounds.

You can still join in this week, even if you missed out last week. It's a marathon, not a sprint!

This week is the cup, but the usual scoring and stuff still applies. There are 13 games, but to keep it manageable and simple we are just having the eight Sunday games.

Here are the games

Bradford Bulls vs West Wales Raiders
Coventry Bears vs Distington
Doncaster vs Myton Warriors
Hemel Stags vs Newcastle Thunder
Hunslet vs Oulton Raiders
North Wales Crusaders vs Keighley Cougars
Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Lions
Whitehaven vs London Skolars

BONUS: What will be the crowd at Odsal on Sunday? (5 points if you get within 250 either way; 10 points if you get within 50 either way)


As I say all Sunday games, with a variety of kick off times. All entries in by 2.00 pm on Sunday
Re: 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 2
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:17 pm
Posted by Bull Mania on Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:17 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 20th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 700
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4986
Bradford Bulls vs West Wales Raiders..... Bulls by 52
Coventry Bears vs Distington..... Coventry by 8
Doncaster vs Myton Warriors..... Doncaster by 48
Hemel Stags vs Newcastle Thunder.....Newcastle by 16
Hunslet vs Oulton Raiders.....Hunslet by 22
North Wales Crusaders vs Keighley Cougars.....Keighley by 10
Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Lions..... Oldham by 38
Whitehaven vs London Skolars..... Whitehaven by 16

BONUS: 925
Re: 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 2
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:18 pm
Posted by DrFeelgood on Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:18 pm
DrFeelgood User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 30th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 284
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 619
Location: Rossendale
Bradford Bulls vs West Wales Raiders Bulls by 40
Coventry Bears vs Distington Bears by 18
Doncaster vs Myton Warriors Donny by 28
Hemel Stags vs Newcastle Thunder Newcastle by 8
Hunslet vs Oulton Raiders Hawks by 16
North Wales Crusaders vs Keighley Cougars Cougars by 8
Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Lions Roughyeds by 16
Whitehaven vs London Skolars Whitehaven by 4


BONUS 2247
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
Re: 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 2
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:31 pm
Posted by DrFeelgood on Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:31 pm
DrFeelgood User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 30th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 284
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 619
Location: Rossendale
Will you be posting the table up each round?
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
Re: 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 2
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:43 pm
Posted by paulwalker71 on Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:43 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,610
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3522
Location: Bradford
DrFeelgood wrote:
Will you be posting the table up each round?


Yes after we've had enough games to make it a proper table. Never seen the point of tables that get published after one match :wink:
Re: 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 2
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:52 pm
Posted by le penguin on Tue Feb 20, 2018 5:52 pm
le penguin User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 30th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 692
Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 12:58 pm
Posts: 226
Location: the middle of nowhere, the centre of everywhere
Bradford Bulls vs West Wales Raiders.............Bulls by 60
Coventry Bears vs Distington....................... Coventry by 16
Doncaster vs Myton Warriors........................ Doncaster by 40
Hemel Stags vs Newcastle Thunder................Newcastle by 24
Hunslet vs Oulton Raiders........................Hunslet by 16
North Wales Crusaders vs Keighley Cougars.....Keighley by 14
Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Lions....... Oldham by 20
Whitehaven vs London Skolars....................... Whitehaven by 28

BONUS: 2468
Re: 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 2
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 7:53 pm
Posted by Bullnorthern on Tue Feb 20, 2018 7:53 pm
Bullnorthern Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2012 6:11 pm
Posts: 632
Location: BARNSLEY
Bradford Bulls vs West Wales Raiders Bulls by 34
Coventry Bears vs Distington Bears by 20
Doncaster vs Myton Warriors Donny by 36
Hemel Stags vs Newcastle Thunder Newcastle by 22
Hunslet vs Oulton Raiders Hawks by 26
North Wales Crusaders vs Keighley Cougars Cougars by 14
Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Lions Roughyeds by 24
Whitehaven vs London Skolars Whitehaven by 12


BONUS 2140
Re: 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 2
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 11:17 pm
Posted by Pyrah123 on Tue Feb 20, 2018 11:17 pm
Pyrah123 Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 30th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 17, 2016 2:36 am
Posts: 52
Bradford Bulls vs West Wales Raiders - bulls by 42
Coventry Bears vs Distington - bears by 26
Doncaster vs Myton Warriors - donny by 62
Hemel Stags vs Newcastle Thunder - thunder by 12
Hunslet vs Oulton Raiders - Hunslet by 32
North Wales Crusaders vs Keighley Cougars - cougars by 18
Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Lions - oldham by 40
Whitehaven vs London Skolars - haven by 24

Odsal Attendence -1450

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bendybulls, Bramley Dog, Bulls4Champs, Highlander, Pyrah123 and 93 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,690,3841,18176,6104,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 23rd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
HULL KR
Fri 23rd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 23rd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 24th Feb 15:15
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
Sat 24th Feb 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
WAKEFIELD
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM