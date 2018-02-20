Thanks to everyone who took part last week. I'll get the spreadsheet set up this week, but I won't publish a table until we've had a couple of rounds.
You can still join in this week, even if you missed out last week. It's a marathon, not a sprint!
This week is the cup, but the usual scoring and stuff still applies. There are 13 games, but to keep it manageable and simple we are just having the eight Sunday games.
Here are the games
Bradford Bulls vs West Wales Raiders
Coventry Bears vs Distington
Doncaster vs Myton Warriors
Hemel Stags vs Newcastle Thunder
Hunslet vs Oulton Raiders
North Wales Crusaders vs Keighley Cougars
Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Lions
Whitehaven vs London Skolars
BONUS: What will be the crowd at Odsal on Sunday? (5 points if you get within 250 either way; 10 points if you get within 50 either way)
As I say all Sunday games, with a variety of kick off times. All entries in by 2.00 pm on Sunday
You can still join in this week, even if you missed out last week. It's a marathon, not a sprint!
This week is the cup, but the usual scoring and stuff still applies. There are 13 games, but to keep it manageable and simple we are just having the eight Sunday games.
Here are the games
Bradford Bulls vs West Wales Raiders
Coventry Bears vs Distington
Doncaster vs Myton Warriors
Hemel Stags vs Newcastle Thunder
Hunslet vs Oulton Raiders
North Wales Crusaders vs Keighley Cougars
Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Lions
Whitehaven vs London Skolars
BONUS: What will be the crowd at Odsal on Sunday? (5 points if you get within 250 either way; 10 points if you get within 50 either way)
As I say all Sunday games, with a variety of kick off times. All entries in by 2.00 pm on Sunday