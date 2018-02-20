WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cougars v Bulls - Easter Eggs

Board index Championship 1 Keighley Cougars Cougars v Bulls - Easter Eggs

Post a reply
Cougars v Bulls - Easter Eggs
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 11:24 am
Posted by Hello Trouble! on Tue Feb 20, 2018 11:24 am
Hello Trouble! User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Apr 25, 2013 2:23 pm
Posts: 485
Location: Keighley
Morning all,

For the Keighley Cougars v Bradford Bulls game on Sunday 11th March, we are taking donations of Easter Eggs to then pass out around the Childrens Wards at Airedale Hospital and hopefully we will have enough donations to be able to pass some around BRI as well.

On the day, just bring Easter Eggs down and take them to the office where we will be accepting them and we will then in return give you a raffle ticket, at the moment the only prize is a signed Cougars shirt but we've asked the Bulls to donate something as well.

Hopefully supporters of both clubs will get behind this rarely worthwhile cause and we can put a lot of smiles on faces for those who don't get to spend Easter at home with their loved ones!

Thanks,

HT
Just a simple Keighley fan way in over his head...

Twitter: @JRCSport

I WANT TO BE A COUGAR RANGER!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 24 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Keighley Cougars




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,690,0871,57576,6104,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 23rd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
HULL KR
Fri 23rd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 23rd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 24th Feb 15:15
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
Sat 24th Feb 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
WAKEFIELD
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM