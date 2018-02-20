Morning all,
For the Keighley Cougars v Bradford Bulls game on Sunday 11th March, we are taking donations of Easter Eggs to then pass out around the Childrens Wards at Airedale Hospital and hopefully we will have enough donations to be able to pass some around BRI as well.
On the day, just bring Easter Eggs down and take them to the office where we will be accepting them and we will then in return give you a raffle ticket, at the moment the only prize is a signed Cougars shirt but we've asked the Bulls to donate something as well.
Hopefully supporters of both clubs will get behind this rarely worthwhile cause and we can put a lot of smiles on faces for those who don't get to spend Easter at home with their loved ones!
Thanks,
HT
For the Keighley Cougars v Bradford Bulls game on Sunday 11th March, we are taking donations of Easter Eggs to then pass out around the Childrens Wards at Airedale Hospital and hopefully we will have enough donations to be able to pass some around BRI as well.
On the day, just bring Easter Eggs down and take them to the office where we will be accepting them and we will then in return give you a raffle ticket, at the moment the only prize is a signed Cougars shirt but we've asked the Bulls to donate something as well.
Hopefully supporters of both clubs will get behind this rarely worthwhile cause and we can put a lot of smiles on faces for those who don't get to spend Easter at home with their loved ones!
Thanks,
HT