As our coaches seem to be struggling I thought I might look at our squad and pick a side that might help them!
I'm I cheeky or what?
1/ Reynolds
2/Hall
3/Evans
4/Matautia
5/Bergal
6/Mortimer
7/Hutchison
8/Vaivai
9/Baptiste
10/Acton
11/Larroyer
12/Thompson B
13/Thompson J
14/Hood
15/Mason
16/Patrick
17/Hansen
I've selected Reynolds at fullback because, he'll never be the halfback we require so id like to see he can handle that postion?
I appreciate some of the above are not yet available to play and this Team I feel would go well !
Come on chaps lets help our Coaches because, they certainly need it!
