WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Best Team ?

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions Best Team ?

Post a reply
Best Team ?
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 11:08 am
Posted by kirkhall on Tue Feb 20, 2018 11:08 am
kirkhall User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 26th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1574
Location: Near Leyth
As our coaches seem to be struggling I thought I might look at our squad and pick a side that might help them!
I'm I cheeky or what? :D

1/ Reynolds
2/Hall
3/Evans
4/Matautia
5/Bergal

6/Mortimer
7/Hutchison

8/Vaivai
9/Baptiste
10/Acton
11/Larroyer
12/Thompson B
13/Thompson J

14/Hood
15/Mason
16/Patrick
17/Hansen

I've selected Reynolds at fullback because, he'll never be the halfback we require so id like to see he can handle that postion?
I appreciate some of the above are not yet available to play and this Team I feel would go well !
Come on chaps lets help our Coaches because, they certainly need it!
Re: Best Team ?
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 11:54 am
Posted by LeythIg on Tue Feb 20, 2018 11:54 am
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 25th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 504
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1991
Location: Landan
I'd go

Hall
Bergal
Evans
Matautia
Owens

as backline.

Given injusries, this week, would have Crooks for Evans and Cunningham for Baptiste. Need to get the best half back partnership playing, so can't put Mortimer at 9.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Centurino, CHEADLE LEYTHER, Genehunt, glow, gunners guns13, Hampo, Harry Stottle, Jukesays, kirkhall, Leyther_Matt, LeythIg, Mookachaka, scrum, tiptop and 219 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,690,0871,57576,6104,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 23rd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
HULL KR
Fri 23rd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 23rd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 24th Feb 15:15
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
Sat 24th Feb 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
WAKEFIELD
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM