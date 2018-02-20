Can we continue our winning ways and actually get a streak going (no not you Winslade), as we entertain our pastry loving neighbours to town this Friday?
You decide and good luck,
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g)Salford v Hull KR
Huddersfield v St Helens
Castleford v Hull FC
Catalans v Wakefield
Widnes v Leeds
You decide and good luck,
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g)Salford v Hull KR
Huddersfield v St Helens
Castleford v Hull FC
Catalans v Wakefield
Widnes v Leeds