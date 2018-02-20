WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wigan Home

Posted by Uncle Rico on Tue Feb 20, 2018 9:49 am
Can we continue our winning ways and actually get a streak going (no not you Winslade), as we entertain our pastry loving neighbours to town this Friday?

You decide and good luck,

a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g)Salford v Hull KR
Huddersfield v St Helens
Castleford v Hull FC
Catalans v Wakefield
Widnes v Leeds
Posted by Fatbelly on Tue Feb 20, 2018 10:08 am
a) Crowd 12,250
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 22 v 16 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Bateman
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g)Salford v Hull KR Rovers by 8
Huddersfield v St Helens Saints by 14
Castleford v Hull FC Cas by 12
Catalans v Wakefield Wakey by 4
Widnes v Leeds Leeds by 14
Currently, I'm not Fat!
Posted by Longbarn Wire on Tue Feb 20, 2018 10:52 am
a) Crowd 11,100
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 22 v 12 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Goodwin
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Marshall
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5

g)Salford v Hull KR KR by 4
Huddersfield v St Helens Saints by 16
Castleford v Hull FC Cas by 16
Catalans v Wakefield Wakey by 10
Widnes v Leeds Widnes by 4
Posted by Steve51 on Tue Feb 20, 2018 11:01 am
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 13150
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Wigan Warr 4 v Wigan 26
c) First try (Wire player): Goodwin
d) Time of first try: 02:45
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Gildart
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 4

g)Salford v Hull KR Salford Draw
Huddersfield v St Helens Saints by 14
Castleford v Hull FC Hull by 6
Catalans v Wakefield Wakey by 10
Widnes v Leeds Leeds by 10

Return to Warrington Wolves




