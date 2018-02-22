WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Housden collision: accident or deliberate

Housden's collision with Phil Bentham

Deliberate
Accident
Posted by Roy Haggerty on Tue Feb 20, 2018 9:22 am
Roy Haggerty
When I heard I thought "had to be an accident". Then I watched the video. He did not need to do that. Bad 'un.
Posted by Nothus on Tue Feb 20, 2018 9:35 am
Nothus
His collision with Bentham last year was much worse imo and looked far more intentional than this one. He successfully appealed against the charge last year.
Posted by silver2 on Tue Feb 20, 2018 9:37 am
silver2
On the basis that I can't believe anyone would be that daft I'll give him the benefit of the doubt.
Posted by wrencat1873 on Tue Feb 20, 2018 9:37 am
wrencat1873
The fact that he could have avoided contact makes it deliberate.
He's likely to cop a ban for it and although it seems petty, it seems the only course of action, especially in view of the "previous contact".
Posted by Grimmy on Tue Feb 20, 2018 9:39 am
Grimmy
I can't remember ever seeing a player accidentally knock into a teammate in those circumstances. The fact he was arguing over a penalty not much earlier doesn't help his case. Deliberate IMO. It won't let me vote in polls for some reason.
Posted by shinymcshine on Tue Feb 20, 2018 10:46 am
Its an odd one.

I really can't imagine why he'd deliberately collide with Bentham, but I also can't believe that he wasn't aware that Bentham was there and then decided not to take any avoidance action.

I'd think a definite ban.
Posted by Nothus on Tue Feb 20, 2018 11:50 am
Nothus
Widnes have accepted the charge, so the 2 game ban will stand.

