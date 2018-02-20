WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chris Houston

Chris Houston
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 7:48 am
Posted by Leythersteve on Tue Feb 20, 2018 7:48 am
Leythersteve Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,610
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 477
Facing a two match ban for colliding with Bebtham in the Widnes Wire game. Total noke. He was watching the ball. Bentham got in his way. Then bang. Where is the protection of players in these matters.its not as if he could stop himself
Re: Chris Houston
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 7:54 am
Posted by ColD on Tue Feb 20, 2018 7:54 am
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 28th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 416
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5805
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Leythersteve wrote:
Facing a two match ban for colliding with Bebtham in the Widnes Wire game. Total noke. He was watching the ball. Bentham got in his way. Then bang. Where is the protection of players in these matters.its not as if he could stop himself


Lucky to get away with it last season IMO- he knew exactly what he was doing, could he not see the yellow shirt or summat, and none of this following the ball carp
Onwards and upwards - LTID
Re: Chris Houston
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 8:08 am
Posted by Leythersteve on Tue Feb 20, 2018 8:08 am
Leythersteve Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,610
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 477
Still think its harsh. But thats just my opinion
Re: Chris Houston
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 10:20 am
Posted by kirkhall on Tue Feb 20, 2018 10:20 am
kirkhall User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 26th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1574
Location: Near Leyth
Leythersteve wrote:
Still think its harsh. But thats just my opinion


Not as harsh as Jamie's four game ban against Salford and, he too can be seen watching the ball :wink:
Re: Chris Houston
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 10:29 am
Posted by Alan on Tue Feb 20, 2018 10:29 am
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 15th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10308
Location: Back in Lancashire
Leniency is being offered, on the basis that he hasn't got any 'previous'. That's because the same player was found not guilty of doing the same thing, to the same ref, last season!
Re: Chris Houston
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 10:35 am
Posted by kirkhall on Tue Feb 20, 2018 10:35 am
kirkhall User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 26th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1574
Location: Near Leyth
Alan wrote:
Leniency is being offered, on the basis that he hasn't got any 'previous'. That's because the same player was found not guilty of doing the same thing, to the same ref, last season!

All very logical to me :lol:
Re: Chris Houston
Post Tue Feb 20, 2018 11:55 am
Posted by LeythIg on Tue Feb 20, 2018 11:55 am
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 25th / 76,610
Quiz Score: 504
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1991
Location: Landan
Alan wrote:
Leniency is being offered, on the basis that he hasn't got any 'previous'. That's because the same player was found not guilty of doing the same thing, to the same ref, last season!


Could be this season's Myler trip!

