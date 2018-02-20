Facing a two match ban for colliding with Bebtham in the Widnes Wire game. Total noke. He was watching the ball. Bentham got in his way. Then bang. Where is the protection of players in these matters.its not as if he could stop himself
Reputation Points: 2 Rep Position: 28th / 76,610 Quiz Score: 416 Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am Posts: 5805 Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Leythersteve wrote:
Lucky to get away with it last season IMO- he knew exactly what he was doing, could he not see the yellow shirt or summat, and none of this following the ball carp
