Let's not try to paint a turd & call it a gold ingot ......
'NOTHING ....... NOTHING less' than League Leaders & direct promotion is good enough !!!
This squad is easily good enough to take it to the likes of Widnes, Catalans & Huddersfield but, only if they have the freedom to actually play RL !
I now believe that the KC & NJ combination is detrimental to the task of achieving the goal of SL 2019.
Top & nothing less, we need the pick of fixtures, certainly the extra home games over finishing 3rd or 4th.
DB loyalty is commendable but ultimately flawed, get the players in one by one with full freedom of speech without fear of repercussions & get to the bottom of why they are not performing to their capabilities, unless you don't want to hear the answers then I don't see why an owner/director would not.
