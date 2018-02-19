WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Nothing less than top of League & promotion is good enough

Posted by Ste100Centurions on Mon Feb 19, 2018 11:05 am
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger
Let's not try to paint a turd & call it a gold ingot ......

'NOTHING ....... NOTHING less' than League Leaders & direct promotion is good enough !!!

This squad is easily good enough to take it to the likes of Widnes, Catalans & Huddersfield but, only if they have the freedom to actually play RL !

I now believe that the KC & NJ combination is detrimental to the task of achieving the goal of SL 2019.

Top & nothing less, we need the pick of fixtures, certainly the extra home games over finishing 3rd or 4th.

DB loyalty is commendable but ultimately flawed, get the players in one by one with full freedom of speech without fear of repercussions & get to the bottom of why they are not performing to their capabilities, unless you don't want to hear the answers then I don't see why an owner/director would not.
Posted by Genehunt on Mon Feb 19, 2018 11:24 am
Genehunt
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
There's a meeting at 4 apparently today ive read on here . Lets hope its sorted one way or another as there are plenty decent teams in this league and playing like we are wont be good enought to beat them
Posted by WHERESYERBALL on Mon Feb 19, 2018 11:37 am
WHERESYERBALL
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Sep 10, 2006 7:13 pm
Posts: 2750
Location: LEYTH
Has no one questioned the players commitment? its alright being good enough but if you don't really care quality becomes irrelevant.
Oh to have Mickey Higham or Riddy in the trenches at a time like this.
Posted by LeythIg on Mon Feb 19, 2018 11:43 am
LeythIg
Free-scoring winger
WHERESYERBALL wrote:
Has no one questioned the players commitment? its alright being good enough but if you don't really care quality becomes irrelevant.
Oh to have Mickey Higham or Riddy in the trenches at a time like this.


Unfortunately there have been question marks over players commitment ever since Jukes took over. In early 2016, the team was carried by Higham and to a lesser extend, Ridyard. Then in the play offs, the difference was Ridyard coming back into the team, apparently after a talking to by Paul Cooke. (Sadly he's gone and Jukes remains).

Then in 2017, we had a lot of new faces but the same laziness in defence that leads to all the frustrating penalties, which ultimately got us relegation.

Now in 2018, pretty much a completely new team and the same performances and errors.

Seems to be, doesn't matter who plays, they're pretty flat under the current coaching.
Posted by Genehunt on Mon Feb 19, 2018 11:46 am
Genehunt
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
The decision to field a whole new team bar 1 or 2 imo wasnt the best of ideas lets be honest

