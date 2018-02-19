On paper this was always going to be one of our top fixtures of the season and all players out there did not disappoint us. Unfortunately we did not come away with the points and in the end their game management and slowing the game down won it for them. We created chances and on another day we might have been awarded 2 tries which were 50-50.We need to complete our sets and exert pressure when in opposition 25 but we worked hard and as Paul Rowley said this was a top of the table clash.
In the Shay Lounge MOM Ed Barber got the vote and the 3 points which along with the 2 from last week puts him in a early lead on 5 points. He also took the Hitman award.2nd was Will Sharp, who also took the sponsors MOM, and the 2 points and puts him on 3 with last weeks winner James Woodburn-Hall. 3rd was James Saltonstall with 1 point who made some important tackles coming in to blot out some dangerous attack and also put in the hard work gaining the yards.
Now on the road for our next 2 games. Next week at Rochdale and the week after at Batley. Depart 1.15pm. Adults £9 juniors £4.
To book phone me on 07714488080.
Now up to 122 in Club 1873 with yet one or two more members. With yesterdays attendance of over 2000 things are getting exciting. See me to join or renew.
The half time draw winning number for £186 1419.
Neil
neilarber43@gmail.com
