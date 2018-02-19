WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Neil's Notes v Toronto/Away Travel

Board index Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Neil's Notes v Toronto/Away Travel

Post a reply
Neil's Notes v Toronto/Away Travel
Post Mon Feb 19, 2018 7:45 am
Posted by taxman on Mon Feb 19, 2018 7:45 am
taxman Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Mon May 14, 2007 2:04 pm
Posts: 248
On paper this was always going to be one of our top fixtures of the season and all players out there did not disappoint us. Unfortunately we did not come away with the points and in the end their game management and slowing the game down won it for them. We created chances and on another day we might have been awarded 2 tries which were 50-50.We need to complete our sets and exert pressure when in opposition 25 but we worked hard and as Paul Rowley said this was a top of the table clash.
In the Shay Lounge MOM Ed Barber got the vote and the 3 points which along with the 2 from last week puts him in a early lead on 5 points. He also took the Hitman award.2nd was Will Sharp, who also took the sponsors MOM, and the 2 points and puts him on 3 with last weeks winner James Woodburn-Hall. 3rd was James Saltonstall with 1 point who made some important tackles coming in to blot out some dangerous attack and also put in the hard work gaining the yards.
Now on the road for our next 2 games. Next week at Rochdale and the week after at Batley. Depart 1.15pm. Adults £9 juniors £4.
To book phone me on 07714488080.
Now up to 122 in Club 1873 with yet one or two more members. With yesterdays attendance of over 2000 things are getting exciting. See me to join or renew.
The half time draw winning number for £186 1419.
Neil
neilarber43@gmail.com

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bazza45, Beaujangles, Bullseye, cowfax, Equinox, griff1998, harry1, Justavinmysay, The Phantom Horseman, Waddy-Fax and 98 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,689,6691,67576,6074,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 23rd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 24th Feb 15:15
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
Sat 24th Feb 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 24th Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
HULL KR
Sat 24th Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 25th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM