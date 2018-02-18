Firstly a very committed performance. Well done to all players.
The mixture of the loanees and dual reg in the pack is certainly paying dividends. They are pushing the bar upwards.
To me this year is going to see the changing of the guard as we go along. there are a few key areas where it's blindingly clear where we can improve.
1. Speed of Play of the ball from Ben K ( but not lack of effort or enthusiasm)
2. Lack of pace and fitness (but not ability) Muzza
3. Creative attacking ability left edge Centre . Tyrer does little wrong but not enough in attack to worry the opposition.
Fix those and I really think we have the makings of a very strong team . A gradual progression as mentors because they are currently the binding to the team. But the team now has to evolve to improve if we want to beat top 4 teams because as Torronto showed , the bar has been raised.
The mixture of the loanees and dual reg in the pack is certainly paying dividends. They are pushing the bar upwards.
To me this year is going to see the changing of the guard as we go along. there are a few key areas where it's blindingly clear where we can improve.
1. Speed of Play of the ball from Ben K ( but not lack of effort or enthusiasm)
2. Lack of pace and fitness (but not ability) Muzza
3. Creative attacking ability left edge Centre . Tyrer does little wrong but not enough in attack to worry the opposition.
Fix those and I really think we have the makings of a very strong team . A gradual progression as mentors because they are currently the binding to the team. But the team now has to evolve to improve if we want to beat top 4 teams because as Torronto showed , the bar has been raised.