Toronto positives
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 9:42 pm
Posted by jensenFF on Sun Feb 18, 2018 9:42 pm
jensenFF Stevo's Armpit
Joined: Mon Jan 08, 2018 8:35 am
Posts: 5
Firstly a very committed performance. Well done to all players.
The mixture of the loanees and dual reg in the pack is certainly paying dividends. They are pushing the bar upwards.
To me this year is going to see the changing of the guard as we go along. there are a few key areas where it's blindingly clear where we can improve.
1. Speed of Play of the ball from Ben K ( but not lack of effort or enthusiasm)
2. Lack of pace and fitness (but not ability) Muzza
3. Creative attacking ability left edge Centre . Tyrer does little wrong but not enough in attack to worry the opposition.

Fix those and I really think we have the makings of a very strong team . A gradual progression as mentors because they are currently the binding to the team. But the team now has to evolve to improve if we want to beat top 4 teams because as Torronto showed , the bar has been raised.
Re: Toronto positives
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 9:50 pm
Posted by HXSparky on Sun Feb 18, 2018 9:50 pm
HXSparky User avatar
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1409
A decent assessment, but don't underestimate what effect Muzza has on the team just by being alongside the other 12 players. Tbh, he might lack speed now, but he's as fit as anyone else in our team.

We need a bit of "sparkle", and I hope RM give JWH a good run-out at half-back as he has the makings of a really good player in that position.

We need speed at dummy half, and although I like BK, he needs training to learn how to ping the ball out without having to set his feet and then take it back before passing.
Re: Toronto positives
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 10:18 pm
Posted by Hudd-Shay on Sun Feb 18, 2018 10:18 pm
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2578
Location: Shuddersfield
HXSparky wrote:
A decent assessment, but don't underestimate what effect Muzza has on the team just by being alongside the other 12 players. Tbh, he might lack speed now, but he's as fit as anyone else in our team.

We need a bit of "sparkle", and I hope RM give JWH a good run-out at half-back as he has the makings of a really good player in that position.

We need speed at dummy half, and although I like BK, he needs training to learn how to ping the ball out without having to set his feet and then take it back before passing.

Blimey....if you think Scott is on a par fitness wise with the rest of our lads we've no chance! Today was his 150th Fax appearance and on his display and fitness it should be his last. Great player for Fax but true.
Re: Toronto positives
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 10:28 pm
Posted by faxcar on Sun Feb 18, 2018 10:28 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2656
jensenFF wrote:
Firstly a very committed performance. Well done to all players.
The mixture of the loanees and dual reg in the pack is certainly paying dividends. They are pushing the bar upwards.
To me this year is going to see the changing of the guard as we go along. there are a few key areas where it's blindingly clear where we can improve.
1. Speed of Play of the ball from Ben K ( but not lack of effort or enthusiasm)
2. Lack of pace and fitness (but not ability) Muzza
3. Creative attacking ability left edge Centre . Tyrer does little wrong but not enough in attack to worry the opposition.

Fix those and I really think we have the makings of a very strong team . A gradual progression as mentors because they are currently the binding to the team. But the team now has to evolve to improve if we want to beat top 4 teams because as Torronto showed , the bar has been raised.

Yes good shouts on points 1, 2 and 3.
First of all I thouht both sides gave a good account of themselves and went at it toe to toe for long periods and it was a good game to watch.

The score didn't reflect the game overall but it did reflect the different threat levels posed by the two sides.

T W 's scored a few tries on the edge through faster play the balls and passing across the line to create the overlap.
Fax just just missed out scoring a few tries on the edge through slower play the balls and passing across the line.
T W's had a couple of line breaks and scored off one of them through faster players and faster support.
Fax had one line break and failed to score through slower players and slower support.

We defend pretty well but we don't threaten enough and it leaves me wondering where the threat will come from.

We haven't got the players to go full length.
We haven't got the players to pull off the brilliant X factor play.
We don't build enough pressure when in the opposistion 20.

We must find a way to cause sides problems when we are on attack, if we can't score enough points against the better sides we aren't going to be one of the better sides simple as that.

Close but not close enough.
Re: Toronto positives
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 10:52 pm
Posted by HXSparky on Sun Feb 18, 2018 10:52 pm
HXSparky User avatar
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1409
Hudd-Shay wrote:
Blimey....if you think Scott is on a par fitness wise with the rest of our lads we've no chance! Today was his 150th Fax appearance and on his display and fitness it should be his last. Great player for Fax but true.


I'm not entirely sure how my opinions would directly affect the team and their chances of winning games, but Scott does a full 80 every game and is still going strong at the end. He's lost some speed, and he certainly doesn't have any "twinkle toes" but with the team we have at the moment, we'd be lost without him. That said, some of his kicking game today wasn't the best.

