Hi Everyone,
On Thursday evening, we will be doing a Warrington v Wigan preview on Wigan Fan TV and we are looking for a Warrington representative. All you need is a laptop, chrome browser and headphones.
This is what it looks like when we are on air ... http://www.wiganfantv.com
If anyone is interested, just drop me a line on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/wiganrugbyfantv or email via the site
