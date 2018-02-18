WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington v Wigan Preview - Wigan Fan TV

Posted by wiganrugbyblog on Sun Feb 18, 2018 8:40 pm
Hi Everyone,

On Thursday evening, we will be doing a Warrington v Wigan preview on Wigan Fan TV and we are looking for a Warrington representative. All you need is a laptop, chrome browser and headphones.

Posted by Alffi_7 on Sun Feb 18, 2018 9:12 pm
This has got the Ducks name all over it. Or Katetaker, he seems particularly angry these days!!
Posted by karetaker on Sun Feb 18, 2018 9:46 pm
Lol cheers for the vote.

