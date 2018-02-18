|
so what do others expect?
players landed back in manchester this evening, would expect radders to give them a day off tomorrow for flight recovery then back in tuesday
taylor, houghton deffo missing, not sure on minichellos' timescale for recovery
will 4 days be enough to shake off jetlag?
hopefully some of the skills training and more match fitness will get us a result
away support could be down as fans may still be in oz or travelling home, but lets hope some of these 'die hards' as radders call them get to cas and get behind the lads, its been a long two weeks for some of us without being able to go to a game
Rumour on Facebook that Sika may not be playing? If so and Mini's not back that's some challenge with 4 of our starting 6 in the pack absent, particularly away to the side that "reinvented the sport" last season. They said on Sky I think that they'd probably only expect us to have one training session before we play our next game.
Mrs Barista wrote:
Rumour on Facebook that Sika may not be playing? If so and Mini's not back that's some challenge with 4 of our starting 6 in the pack absent, particularly away to the side that "reinvented the sport" last season. They said on Sky I think that they'd probably only expect us to have one training session before we play our next game.
im guessing your not buying the 'trouble in camp' stories from cas fans then?
easy excuse to use after a poor start
5 full days rest and jetlag imo shouldn't be to much of a problem, 2 weeks in the sun should be full of the beans, don't think we can use it as an excuse,
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Jetlag is notoriously worse travelling east to west. Ive worked all over asia (8 hour time difference as opposed to 12) and never had a problem coming back but going was horrific. A couple of days will see them right.
Tough to pick a side, what do you do about Carlos, Griffin has played well, don't like carrying a back on the bench.
Backs pick themselves IMO
Watts
Hadley
Paea
Hadley
Manu
Bowden
Green
Masi
Abdul
Washy
If Manu is out, Washy to start, Turgut on the bench.
easthullwesty wrote:
Jetlag is notoriously worse travelling east to west. Ive worked all over asia (8 hour time difference as opposed to 12) and never had a problem coming back but going was horrific. A couple of days will see them right.
Don't they say it's 1 day for every hour time difference to fully recover from jet lag
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Mrs Barista wrote:
Rumour on Facebook that Sika may not be playing? If so and Mini's not back that's some challenge with 4 of our starting 6 in the pack absent, particularly away to the side that "reinvented the sport" last season. They said on Sky I think that they'd probably only expect us to have one training session before we play our next game.
If he's rumoured not to be playing going by recent events he'll be definitely lining up against Cas then
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Dave K. wrote:
Tough to pick a side, what do you do about Carlos, Griffin has played well, don't like carrying a back on the bench.
Griffin has improved but hes still the worst of the three centres at the club, Tui and Conner everytime
I hope we play the same kind of style of rugby as we did against St George. It was great to watch. Also hope the aggression is carried into the SL too
