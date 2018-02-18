WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sowerby Bridge Library to hold an interesting event!

Board index Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Sowerby Bridge Library to hold an interesting event!

Post a reply
Posted by glee on Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:33 pm
glee Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 28th / 76,607
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1949
Location: Sandbeds Keighley
On Tuesday February 27th at 2.30 I will be in Sowerby Bridge Library, explaining how to write a novel based around your own life and times. I have now written five novels all set against a Lancashire Yorkshire background and inspired by the old saying about work that "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller" and with a background that covers work, romance, family life and family tree, old friends and rugby league.
It is an event either for any budding author or any older people who may have a story to tell or may have led an interesting life. If you have any older relatives in this category please tell them that we will be very happy to see them there.
My five novels are called One Winter (set in 1962/63), One Spring (set in the 70s,) One Summer (set in the 80s), One Autumn (set in the 90s) and Two Seasons (set in 2002 and 2003). Visit my web site for more details. www.geofflee.net
[b]Visit //www.geofflee.net for details of my novels 'One Winter', 'One Spring', 'One Summer' 'One Autumn' and 'Two Seasons'. All five feature Rugby League against a humourous Lancashire/Yorkshire background and are inspired by the old saying about work: "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller."[/b]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: LeytherX111, the fax in asia and 66 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,689,5301,35276,6074,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
O
F
F
 
TODAY : 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Postponed
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM