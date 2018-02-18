On Tuesday February 27th at 2.30 I will be in Sowerby Bridge Library, explaining how to write a novel based around your own life and times. I have now written five novels all set against a Lancashire Yorkshire background and inspired by the old saying about work that "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller" and with a background that covers work, romance, family life and family tree, old friends and rugby league.
It is an event either for any budding author or any older people who may have a story to tell or may have led an interesting life. If you have any older relatives in this category please tell them that we will be very happy to see them there.
My five novels are called One Winter (set in 1962/63), One Spring (set in the 70s,) One Summer (set in the 80s), One Autumn (set in the 90s) and Two Seasons (set in 2002 and 2003). Visit my web site for more details. www.geofflee.net
