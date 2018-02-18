WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Flare

Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:32 pm
Posted by Marvin Goolash on Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:32 pm
Marvin Goolash
Joined: Wed Dec 06, 2017 5:30 pm
Posts: 11
What a great occasion it was today at York today spoiled by the moron throwing the flare. I hope he gets found out and has one set off up his a***e. Someone could have been seriously hurt.
Re: Flare
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:41 pm
Posted by Bull Mania on Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:41 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4983
Agreed. Just no need at all. Ruined the celebrations a little at the ens for me. As i was distracted by that. Lets hope its a one off!
Re: Flare
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:59 pm
Posted by DrFeelgood on Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:59 pm
DrFeelgood
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 616
Location: Rossendale
According to Facebook some troublesome Hull KR fans turned up too. Can anyone corroborate this?
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger

