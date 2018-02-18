WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bennett agrees to be England coach, Powell says no to deputy

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Bennett agrees to be England coach, Powell says no to deputy

Post a reply
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:15 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 20th / 76,607
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4876
Location: Carcassonne, France
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2018/ ... land-coach

Powell needs to say yes sometime in the future otherwise there will not be a smooth succession.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Posted by PrinterThe on Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:25 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 25
Rep Position: 7th / 76,607
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1975
Couldn't see Bennett and Powell working well together anyway, styles are far too different. People think this would give us best of both but I think it just wouldn't work.
Posted by Lebron James on Sun Feb 18, 2018 8:07 pm
Lebron James Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 20th / 76,607
Quiz Score: 8
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1224
I can’t believe Powell is even being considered! What has he ever achieved????

Regards

King James
Posted by wire-quin on Sun Feb 18, 2018 8:09 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 20th / 76,607
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5621
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
I can’t believe Powell is even being considered! What has he ever achieved????


Is past achievement a requirement?
Mac out!
Posted by Willzay on Sun Feb 18, 2018 8:36 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 18th / 76,607
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6887
Regardless of the coach England is destined to play boring, dull, unimaginative rugby for the forseable.
Posted by PrinterThe on Sun Feb 18, 2018 8:44 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 25
Rep Position: 7th / 76,607
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1975
wire-quin wrote:
Is past achievement a requirement?


It should be.
Posted by Wigg'n on Sun Feb 18, 2018 9:23 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 18th / 76,607
Quiz Score: 372
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5898
Well Betts is the current(?) assistant coach so past achievements can’t be that much of a requirement.
Posted by PrinterThe on Sun Feb 18, 2018 9:28 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 25
Rep Position: 7th / 76,607
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1975
Wigg'n wrote:
Well Betts is the current(?) assistant coach so past achievements can’t be that much of a requirement.


Don't think he's being lined up as taking over when Bennett finishes.
Posted by RoyBoy29 on Sun Feb 18, 2018 11:08 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 20th / 76,607
Quiz Score: 8
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 866
McNamara for job.

After all, isn't he the gaffer to all those "superstars" over in France who are head and shoulders above anyone else. He has to be the gaffer on those credentials alone

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big Jim Slade, Blue tack, Budgiezilla, HXSparky, Irregular Hoops, Salford red all over, wrencat1873, Ziggy Stardust, Zulu01 and 110 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,689,5311,35276,6074,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
O
F
F
 
TODAY : 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Postponed
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM