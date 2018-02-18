|
|
The top championship clubs are getting good crowds it seems. Halifax attracted 3,036 fans to the Shay today for the game against Toronto. That crowd figure is well behind Toronto's 7,000 plus home crowds. But given that there would have been few Canadians present at the game, it suggests that Halifax's core fan support is not far behind Super League club Salford's core home support.
How does that compare with Leigh's and Featherstone's home crowds?
|
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
|
|
|
Halifax up from 1,500 last week against Sheffield, must be all those Toronto away fans.
|
|
|
Posted by
Alan
on Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:40 pm
|
Alan
Gold RLFANS Member
|
Leigh had 5,000+ against Toronto; just over 3,000 against Batley and, after today's result (and with a ridiculous kick off time) will probably be heading towards 2,000+ against Toulouse next week!
|
|
|
Posted by
HXSparky
on Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:53 pm
|
|
It has been mis-reported in terms of the crowd at Halifax. It was 2,030. Still a decent crowd given it was 99.9% home fans (Toronto scores had no visible or audible response), and a decent effort on the pitch as well. The yellow card offence was no different to the Morgan Knowles tackle last week and should have been red imo (albeit I've not seen it on TV, only at the game). Toronto were just a bit sharper than Fax, but there's not a lot between a lot of the teams in the Championship, which looks like being really competitive this year.
|
|
|
Posted by
Alan
on Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:55 pm
|
Alan
Gold RLFANS Member
|
Speak for yourselves 'Sparky' - you haven't seen us yet!
|
|
|
Posted by
HXSparky
on Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:57 pm
|
|
LOL - we will in three weeks time!
|
|
|
|
|
York vs Bradford in League one 4281.
That is a crowd
|
|
|
|
Shouldn't you know what the crowd was at Featherstone in their last league game?
|
|
|
Posted by
HXSparky
on Sun Feb 18, 2018 9:58 pm
|
|
Going back to the OP, I'm confused!
Fax didn't have 3000 today, they had 2000. Disregarding that, the 7000 for Toronto is a little bit of fiction based on season ticket sales after successful marketing (ST holder count whether they turn up or not). Leigh and Featherstone - where do they come into it?
A dig at Salford? Leigh? Featherstone? Anyone else? I'm not sure???
|
|
|
|
|
Not sure about that, Toronto's first crowd was only 6,200. It reached over 8,500 by the final match of the season.
|
|
