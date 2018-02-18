WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Some Championship clubs getting good crowds

Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Feb 18, 2018 6:42 pm
The top championship clubs are getting good crowds it seems. Halifax attracted 3,036 fans to the Shay today for the game against Toronto. That crowd figure is well behind Toronto's 7,000 plus home crowds. But given that there would have been few Canadians present at the game, it suggests that Halifax's core fan support is not far behind Super League club Salford's core home support.

How does that compare with Leigh's and Featherstone's home crowds?
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Posted by headhunter on Sun Feb 18, 2018 6:45 pm
Halifax up from 1,500 last week against Sheffield, must be all those Toronto away fans.
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
Posted by Alan on Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:40 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The top championship clubs are getting good crowds it seems. Halifax attracted 3,036 fans to the Shay today for the game against Toronto. That crowd figure is well behind Toronto's 7,000 plus home crowds. But given that there would have been few Canadians present at the game, it suggests that Halifax's core fan support is not far behind Super League club Salford's core home support.

How does that compare with Leigh's and Featherstone's home crowds?


Leigh had 5,000+ against Toronto; just over 3,000 against Batley and, after today's result (and with a ridiculous kick off time) will probably be heading towards 2,000+ against Toulouse next week!
Posted by HXSparky on Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:53 pm
It has been mis-reported in terms of the crowd at Halifax. It was 2,030. Still a decent crowd given it was 99.9% home fans (Toronto scores had no visible or audible response), and a decent effort on the pitch as well. The yellow card offence was no different to the Morgan Knowles tackle last week and should have been red imo (albeit I've not seen it on TV, only at the game). Toronto were just a bit sharper than Fax, but there's not a lot between a lot of the teams in the Championship, which looks like being really competitive this year.
Posted by Alan on Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:55 pm
HXSparky wrote:
It has been mis-reported in terms of the crowd at Halifax. It was 2,030. Still a decent crowd given it was 99.9% home fans, and a decent effort on the pitch as well. The yellow card offence was no different to the Morgan Knowles tackle last week and should have been red imo (albeit I've not seen it on TV, only at the game). Toronto were just a bit sharper than Fax, but there's not a lot between a lot of the teams in the Championship, which looks like being really competitive this year.



Speak for yourselves 'Sparky' - you haven't seen us yet! :wink:
Posted by HXSparky on Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:57 pm
LOL - we will in three weeks time!
Posted by Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza on Sun Feb 18, 2018 9:11 pm
York vs Bradford in League one 4281.

That is a crowd
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
Posted by Chris.Taylor on Sun Feb 18, 2018 9:32 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The top championship clubs are getting good crowds it seems. Halifax attracted 3,036 fans to the Shay today for the game against Toronto. That crowd figure is well behind Toronto's 7,000 plus home crowds. But given that there would have been few Canadians present at the game, it suggests that Halifax's core fan support is not far behind Super League club Salford's core home support.

How does that compare with Leigh's and Featherstone's home crowds?


Shouldn't you know what the crowd was at Featherstone in their last league game?
Posted by HXSparky on Sun Feb 18, 2018 9:58 pm
Going back to the OP, I'm confused!

Fax didn't have 3000 today, they had 2000. Disregarding that, the 7000 for Toronto is a little bit of fiction based on season ticket sales after successful marketing (ST holder count whether they turn up or not). Leigh and Featherstone - where do they come into it?

A dig at Salford? Leigh? Featherstone? Anyone else? I'm not sure???
Posted by headhunter on Sun Feb 18, 2018 10:15 pm
HXSparky wrote:
Disregarding that, the 7000 for Toronto is a little bit of fiction based on season ticket sales after successful marketing (ST holder count whether they turn up or not).
Not sure about that, Toronto's first crowd was only 6,200. It reached over 8,500 by the final match of the season.
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
