WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Top of the Table Clash II

Board index Championship London Broncos Top of the Table Clash II

Post a reply
Top of the Table Clash II
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 6:18 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Sun Feb 18, 2018 6:18 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 34
Rep Position: 2nd / 76,607
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 715
Blimey....waking up to good news is really becoming a habit.
Next up the despised mercenaries (cap, what cap?) from Manchester....sorry, Toronto.

From what little info I have seen, we are a very very well drilled outfit and I see the key next week as being discipline. Toronto have already been tarred with the brush of "bullies" so as important as the injuries picked up today being slight, the appointment of a strong referee will be vital.
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Re: Top of the Table Clash II
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 6:37 pm
Posted by wire-quin on Sun Feb 18, 2018 6:37 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 20th / 76,607
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5621
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Fev came to the smoke to bully the Broncos and got battered in every aspect of the game. There forwards were bullied, Halves shown how to play, across the board they were shown what speed is............ Absolute thrashing.

Im not sure what Toronto have up there sleeve but they better come prepared. If its an old team like Fev they will be caught out.
Mac out!
Re: Top of the Table Clash II
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 6:43 pm
Posted by MrRugby123 on Sun Feb 18, 2018 6:43 pm
MrRugby123 Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Feb 18, 2018 5:42 pm
Posts: 3
[quote="wire-quin"]Fev came to the smoke to bully the Broncos and got battered in every aspect of the game. There forwards were bullied, Halves shown how to play, across the board they were shown what speed is............ Absolute thrashing.

Im not sure what Toronto have up there sleeve but they better come prepared. If its an old team like Fev they will be caught out.[/q
Last edited by MrRugby123 on Sun Feb 18, 2018 6:47 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Top of the Table Clash II
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 6:46 pm
Posted by wire-quin on Sun Feb 18, 2018 6:46 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 20th / 76,607
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5621
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
We've pasted Barrow who took you apart and then backed it up with a Leigh defeat.

You wont take a top 4 side apart like we have today

Old teams will be ripped up at Ealing. This team is fast of foot and mind. Sims et al be prepared.
Mac out!
Re: Top of the Table Clash II
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:38 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:38 pm
northernbloke Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 16th / 76,607
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 691
Don’t think Fev set out to bully from the start I think they wanted to play, I certainly think at half time Duffy changed the plan though due to the scoreline.
Next week we need to be smart, give away double figure penalty count against the experienced Toronto players like we did today they will punish us.
Sounds like Toronto are not quite dominating as they expected, so no reason why we cannot keep the run going
Re: Top of the Table Clash II
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:55 pm
Posted by wire-quin on Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:55 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 20th / 76,607
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5621
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Just spoke to my mate who is a Fax fan and was there today. He didn't rate them.
Mac out!
Re: Top of the Table Clash II
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 8:23 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Sun Feb 18, 2018 8:23 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 34
Rep Position: 2nd / 76,607
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 715
wire-quin wrote:
Just spoke to my mate who is a Fax fan and was there today. He didn't rate them.

Reading other forums, Fax were by far the better side in the first half.
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 71 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,689,5311,35276,6074,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
O
F
F
 
TODAY : 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Postponed
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM