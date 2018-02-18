WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Are Leigh destined for League 1?

Are Leigh destined for League 1?
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 5:53 pm
Posted by Lebron James on Sun Feb 18, 2018 5:53 pm
Lebron James
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1224
Stuffed by a team of part timers who were in league 1 last year. It’s not looking good for the pre season 3rd favourites in the championship. Is it the Cunningham effect that has them playing so poorly? It’s easy to say “it’s only early doors, they will come good” but it’s not that easy once you are in a rut. I think there is a real possibility they could end up in League 1

Re: Are Leigh destined for League 1?
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 6:12 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Feb 18, 2018 6:12 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4876
Location: Carcassonne, France
It is not out of the question. However despite the dead hand of Keiron Cunningham on the team I predict that lowly Leigh will still make the top 8 of the Championship, and be in the running, with Halifax, for the Championship shield at the same time when lovable London, terrific Toulouse, tremendous Toronto and frivolous Featherstone are challenging in the Middle 8s.
Re: Are Leigh destined for League 1?
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 6:14 pm
Posted by jakeyg95 on Sun Feb 18, 2018 6:14 pm
jakeyg95
Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 785
Hope so. Their fans might finally shut up.
Re: Are Leigh destined for League 1?
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 6:43 pm
Posted by wire-quin on Sun Feb 18, 2018 6:43 pm
wire-quin
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5621
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
frivolous Featherstone


I wouldn't put to much money on this group of middle aged fat blokes. London took them apart today in every area of the game. London didn't bother in the second half it was such a stroll in the park.
Re: Are Leigh destined for League 1?
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:42 pm
Posted by Alan on Sun Feb 18, 2018 7:42 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10296
Location: Back in Lancashire
I don't think so, your Majesty. After all, we were better than Batley last week. However, after our other two 'performances', we will struggle to top Toronto, Toulouse, London, and Featherstone (and of course, Barrow!)
Re: Are Leigh destined for League 1?
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 9:46 pm
Posted by Budgiezilla on Sun Feb 18, 2018 9:46 pm
Budgiezilla
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6318
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Re: Are Leigh destined for League 1?
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 10:50 pm
Posted by RoyBoy29 on Sun Feb 18, 2018 10:50 pm
RoyBoy29
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 866
Still waiting for your comments regarding the Crappy Catalans from the other day.

Or do you have a severe memory loss when the superstars get soundly thrashed.

And yes, Leigh were really garbage today
Re: Are Leigh destined for League 1?
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 11:49 pm
Posted by atomic on Sun Feb 18, 2018 11:49 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4517
If things don't change,thats a real possibility. Fortunately we have a sugar daddy,who will make sure that doesn't happen.
Re: Are Leigh destined for League 1?
Post Sun Feb 18, 2018 11:52 pm
Posted by RoyBoy29 on Sun Feb 18, 2018 11:52 pm
RoyBoy29
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 866
Even sugar daddy's run out of patience eventually
Re: Are Leigh destined for League 1?
Post Mon Feb 19, 2018 12:03 am
Posted by Budgiezilla on Mon Feb 19, 2018 12:03 am
Budgiezilla
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6318
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
He's not bothered about Catalans or any other expansion team....he's an Orrell RUFC supporter from Chorley.
