Stuffed by a team of part timers who were in league 1 last year. It’s not looking good for the pre season 3rd favourites in the championship. Is it the Cunningham effect that has them playing so poorly? It’s easy to say “it’s only early doors, they will come good” but it’s not that easy once you are in a rut. I think there is a real possibility they could end up in League 1
It is not out of the question. However despite the dead hand of Keiron Cunningham on the team I predict that lowly Leigh will still make the top 8 of the Championship, and be in the running, with Halifax, for the Championship shield at the same time when lovable London, terrific Toulouse, tremendous Toronto and frivolous Featherstone are challenging in the Middle 8s.
Hope so. Their fans might finally shut up.
I wouldn't put to much money on this group of middle aged fat blokes. London took them apart today in every area of the game. London didn't bother in the second half it was such a stroll in the park.
Lebron James wrote:
Stuffed by a team of part timers who were in league 1 last year. It’s not looking good for the pre season 3rd favourites in the championship. Is it the Cunningham effect that has them playing so poorly? It’s easy to say “it’s only early doors, they will come good” but it’s not that easy once you are in a rut. I think there is a real possibility they could end up in League 1
Regards
King James
I don't think so, your Majesty. After all, we were better than Batley last week. However, after our other two 'performances', we will struggle to top Toronto, Toulouse, London, and Featherstone (and of course, Barrow!)
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
It is not out of the question. However despite the dead hand of Keiron Cunningham on the team I predict that lowly Leigh will still make the top 8 of the Championship, and be in the running, with Halifax, for the Championship shield at the same time when lovable London, terrific Toulouse, tremendous Toronto and frivolous Featherstone are challenging in the Middle 8s.
Still waiting for your comments regarding the Crappy Catalans from the other day.
Or do you have a severe memory loss when the superstars get soundly thrashed.
And yes, Leigh were really garbage today
Lebron James wrote:
Stuffed by a team of part timers who were in league 1 last year. It’s not looking good for the pre season 3rd favourites in the championship. Is it the Cunningham effect that has them playing so poorly? It’s easy to say “it’s only early doors, they will come good” but it’s not that easy once you are in a rut. I think there is a real possibility they could end up in League 1
Regards
King James
If things don't change,thats a real possibility. Fortunately we have a sugar daddy,who will make sure that doesn't happen.
Even sugar daddy's run out of patience eventually
He's not bothered about Catalans or any other expansion team....he's an Orrell RUFC supporter from Chorley.
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Still waiting for your comments regarding the Crappy Catalans from the other day.
Or do you have a severe memory loss when the superstars get soundly thrashed.
And yes, Leigh were really garbage today
