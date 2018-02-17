WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Miller learning from Horne

Miller learning from Horne
Post Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:40 pm
Posted by Another Penalty on Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:40 pm
http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk/a ... rning-from
Re: Miller learning from Horne
Post Sat Feb 17, 2018 11:57 pm
Posted by Stand-Offish on Sat Feb 17, 2018 11:57 pm
Jack Miller in a "The coach has taught me a thing or two" shocker!
Who would have thunked it?

Looking forward to more of these revelations.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

