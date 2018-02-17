|
|
Now is a dark moment for English rugby league. The three English Super League contenders in contests with Australian NRL teams lost in their matches Down Under. Their was not a glimmer of inspiration from the SL players other than Hull FC's Australian talisman Albert Kelly, who kept Hull FC in the closest game, but losing against St. George-Illawarra 24-18. A full strength Wigan was defeated decisively by a below strength South Sydney 18-8 and Leeds was comprehensively trounced by Melbourne Storm 38-4.
This proves that Super League as now constituted is below the standard of the NRL. Most of the world class English talent is playing in the NRL. The only way to change this situation is to find more player talent pools for Super League. That task cannot be realised in England, where the talent pools are exhausted. It requires new talent pools from France and north America to make Super League more competitive. That is one of many reasons why SL expansion into France and north America is now urgent and imperative.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Posted by
Cokey
on Sat Feb 17, 2018 5:06 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
So, was it the other way round last year?
I think our 3 SL teams have done us proud tbh.
Posted by
RoyBoy29
on Sat Feb 17, 2018 5:26 pm
And your beloved Catalans are slumming it at the bottom of SL, with your French superstars.
This speaks volumes about the French talent pool.
To be honest. Your being harsh on Leeds and Hull. Who were both injury hit. But provided good solid performances. Not saying they'd have won if full strength, But your not taking this into account.
Anyway isn't this the 3 out of 4 years we've lost all the games, and some of them far worse than this time.
The only difference between this and the other 2 times we lost all 3, this time were away.
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
Humiliating, like Catalans humiliating.
It's a wife mine now!
Posted by
RoyBoy29
on Sat Feb 17, 2018 5:40 pm
Posted by
Cokey
on Sat Feb 17, 2018 5:42 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Toulouse are battering Sheffield,so expect the fake Jean to be back with something from that.
Posted by
RoyBoy29
on Sat Feb 17, 2018 5:46 pm
Still waiting for his observations from the Catalan game.
Posted by
shadrack
on Sat Feb 17, 2018 6:39 pm
great idea,lets fill our teams with more players who cant play for england,and pump even more of the sky money into foreign bank accounts.
Foreign teams will bring their own money, like Toronto is doing and New York will do.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
