Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:57 am
wire-quin
I've watched most of the games on Sky this season(admittedly we are still early season) and been uninspired by whats on offer. Has the game lost its 'sparkle'?

What's happened to the game??
Mac out!
Sat Feb 17, 2018 11:01 am
Seth
Have you not been watching the last couple of seasons?

