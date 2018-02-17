WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Right centre

Post Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:17 am
Posted by DannyT on Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:17 am
DannyT Cheeky half-back
I really hope we come back with something decided on who replaces Sarginson. Possibly the worst 20 minutes Iâ€™ve seen from a back since Nathan Graham in the Bradford Saints Challenge Cup Final.
Post Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:21 am
Posted by jinkin jimmy on Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:21 am
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
I just wish I could watch it. I'm in NZ in the middle of nowhere. Please keep the match info coming!
Post Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:24 am
Posted by Azul on Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:24 am
Azul Stevo's Armpit
Here goes. Another session of wigan fan scapegoat
Post Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:26 am
Posted by DannyT on Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:26 am
DannyT Cheeky half-back
Lots of subs made for both sides in first half an hour. Joe Burgess has put on that much weight he looks bigger than our pack and a shadow of what he was a few years ago. Weâ€™ve been bullied.
Post Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:34 am
Posted by hengirl on Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:34 am
hengirl Eddie Hemmings's Wig
It wasnâ€™t pretty from Sarginson thatâ€™s for sure
Post Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:42 am
Posted by Cbr1000rr on Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:42 am
Cbr1000rr Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Too many errors too many missed tackles, plus souths look stronger and faster than us, we are really not doing ourselves any justice. 12-8 ht to souths
Post Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:44 am
Posted by jinkin jimmy on Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:44 am
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Are we now fielding a weakened team?
Post Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:45 am
Posted by Jukesays on Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:45 am
Jukesays User avatar
Missed 1 tackle and dropped 1 pass.
Not great.

Then again he did nothing wrong at Salford, and made only 1 error against hull and he was vilified so he'd better watch out now.

My bigger concern is Powell defending right centre.
He was exposed early against Salford and Hull and is struggling laterally.
Post Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:48 am
Posted by hatty on Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:48 am
hatty User avatar
Azul wrote:
Here goes. Another session of wigan fan scapegoat

And well deserved, although the team as a whole look very flat
Post Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:51 am
Posted by hatty on Sat Feb 17, 2018 9:51 am
hatty User avatar
DannyT wrote:
Lots of subs made for both sides in first half an hour. Joe Burgess has put on that much weight he looks bigger than our pack and a shadow of what he was a few years ago. Weâ€™ve been bullied.

Burgess looks about a stone or more over weight, not sure whatâ€™s happened to him this last 18 months but he needs to focus on what or more importantly where he wants to be
